Take Part in #Proud2Farm to Promote Positive Realities of Agriculture

Farmers are being urged to post videos to social media and use the hashtag #Proud2Farm to showcase the brilliant work they do to feed and support the nation.

Spearheaded by leading agricultural merchant, Carr’s Billington, the charitable campaign launching at the beginning of June, will promote the positive realities of agriculture, which are often overshadowed by misinformed, negative content.

Mark Cole, Carr’s Billington’s Managing Director, says the company is keen to support its customers and the wider farming community and explains that the campaign was inspired by the ice bucket challenge, a social media video campaign that was launched to raise money for charity and that went viral in 2014.

“By encouraging farmers to highlight what makes them proud to farm, our industry can demonstrate its passion for animal health, welfare and the environment to an audience wider than just the farming and rural community,”

he notes.

Carr’s Billington has pledged a donation for every video, up to the first 500 posted, in aid of the Farm Safety Foundation; with a further incentive of a £250 voucher prize for the top video creator during the month of June.

“It’s also hoped that these videos will help spread the message that farmers are admirably resilient and community-minded, particularly in times of crisis, which is something our industry can sometimes be very modest about. This is a chance for the agricultural sector to shine a spotlight on all the positive things we do. “Using the hashtag #Proud2Farm, tagging Carr’s Billington, and nominating a friend to post their own video within 24 hours, will help this campaign gain traction and spread this positive message further,”

says Mr Cole.

Anyone wanting to take part should post a 20-second video simply showing what makes them proud to farm, via a post or reel, onto Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.

For more information on this social media campaign or how to get involved visit: www.carrs-billington.com/proud2farm