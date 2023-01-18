Tackling the Stigma of Mental Health in Wales’ Workforce

Lowri Wyn Jones, Programme Manager for Wales based mental health campaign Time to Change Wales, spoke to Business News Wales about the strategic management of anti-stigma campaign, working with over 200 organsations to focus on the main goal of eradicating the taboo of mental health across societies and workplaces across Wales.

Working with employers, Lowri talks about the in-roads that Time to Change Wales supports employers on and with over 200 businesses already signed up to the pledge, the number of this commitment is set to continue. Supporting employers with this free initiative, without it being a burden to the business, they make the journey to transform and become part of workplace culture and show workers that mental health is not a taboo subject. Of the 200 businesses that are already signed up, Time to Change Wales know that SMEs are an underrepresented number. With many having valid challenges such as capacity and staffing, TtCW look to encourage a tailored and agile set of principles to support more businesses to commit to their Pledge.

If you're an SME in a low-income area, and/or employ members of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, take the first step today.

Get in touch with Time to Change Wales and join the movement to help end mental health stigma and discrimination in the workplace.