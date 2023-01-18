Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Tackling the Stigma of Mental Health in Wales’ Workforce

A - Home Page B - Original Content HR & People
SHARE
,

Lowri Wyn Jones, Programme Manager for Wales based mental health campaign Time to Change Wales, spoke to Business News Wales about the strategic management of  anti-stigma campaign, working with over 200 organsations to focus on the main goal of eradicating the taboo of mental health across societies and workplaces across Wales.

Working with employers, Lowri talks about the in-roads that Time to Change Wales supports employers on and with over 200 businesses already signed up to the pledge, the number of this commitment is set to continue. Supporting employers with this free initiative, without it being a burden to the business, they make the journey to transform and become part of workplace culture and show workers that mental health is not a taboo subject. Of the 200 businesses that are already signed up, Time to Change Wales know that SMEs are an underrepresented number. With many having valid challenges such as capacity and staffing, TtCW look to encourage a tailored and agile set of principles to support more businesses to commit to their Pledge.

If you're an SME in a low-income area, and/or employ members of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, take the first step today.

Get in touch with Time to Change Wales and join the movement to help end mental health stigma and discrimination in the workplace.

SHARE

Time to Change Wales is the first national campaign to end the stigma and discrimination faced by people with mental health problems.

Time to Change Wales is now in its fourth phase, with a mission to change attitudes and challenge mental health stigma faced by people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities and those experiencing poverty.

The Time to Change Wales campaign is delivered by a partnership of two leading Welsh mental health charities, Adferiad Recovery and Mind Cymru:

Mind Cymru is a force for change in Wales. Informed in everything they do by people with direct experience of emotional distress they campaign vigorously to create a society that promotes good mental health and that challenges mental health stigma.

Adferiad Recovery provides support for vulnerable people in Wales and their families and carers. They have a particular focus on people with mental health problems, substance misuse problems, and those with co-occurring and complex needs.

The campaign is overseen by a Programme Management Board (PMB) which includes the Chief Executives, Directors and key senior staff from the two partner organisations. ’The PMB’ also includes people with lived experience of mental health problems and individuals with expertise relevant to the campaign.

The Time to Change Wales campaign is funded by the Welsh Government.

 

Related Articles

 