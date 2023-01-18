Apprenticeship Ambassador finds her Dream Role with the Urdd

Ella Davies has landed her dream role providing sports activities for schools and communities in the Rhondda Valley, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend, thanks to an apprenticeship with Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

The 19-year-old from Ystrad Rhondda, loves working with children as part of her Apprenticeship in Sports Development through the medium of Welsh with The Urdd. She previously completed a Foundation Apprenticeship in Activity Leadership.

Ella is also a founder member of The Urdd’s Apprenticeship Forum which is designed to support apprentices and discuss topics such as mental health, equality and diversity.

She is also working with clubs and schools to support an initiative to get more girls and young women aged from eight to 25 years to participate in sports activities.

Due to her passion for promoting bilingual and Welsh medium apprenticeships, she has been appointed an Apprenticeship Ambassador by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (CCC) and the National Training Federation of Wales (NTfW).

Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol leads the development of Welsh medium and bilingual education and training in the post-compulsory sector in Wales and the NTfW represents work-based learning providers across Wales.

Ella has contributed to an Instagram takeover campaign, organised by the NTfW and Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol to promote Welsh language opportunities for apprentices in Wales.

She works with around 50 schools in her area and says she loves her job because every day is different. She applied for and secured the apprenticeship at The Urdd in September 2020 because she was not interested in university and wanted to earn while she learned in the workplace.

Ella who would like to carry on working for The Urdd at the end of her apprenticeship or become a primary school teacher, said,

“I recommend apprenticeships to my younger cousins when I speak to them and try to be a role model.”

She is also advocate for Welsh medium and bilingual apprenticeships.

“I think people should be given the opportunity to use the language in their career that they have used whilst at school and at home,” she said. “I have always been passionate about the Welsh language. My parents wanted me to be educated through the medium of Welsh and were delighted when I secured the apprenticeship with The Urdd.”

Catrin Davis, The Urdd’s Head of Apprenticeships, said:

“Ella is undertaking her second apprenticeship with the Urdd and is a key member of the team. She is also a brilliant role model for apprentices in their first year and for others considering an apprenticeship through the medium of Welsh.”

Lisa Mytton, the NTfW’s strategic director, said:

“Many workplaces are becoming more bilingual, so completing an apprenticeship bilingually or in Welsh can increase an individual’s confidence to work in both languages and their employability,” he said. “Our Apprenticeship Ambassadors are excellent role models for apprenticeships, highlighting the benefits of learning and working bilingually in the workplace.”

Elin Williams, from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, said:

“This is the third year running that we have appointed ambassadors for the apprenticeship sector, and we think this is a vital tool in showing people that it is possible to continue with your bilingual learning through the apprenticeship route. “With the Welsh Governments target to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050, it has never been more important to develop your bilingual skills and increase your employability prospects.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities go to Careers Wales https://careerswales.gov.wales/apprenticeships or telephone 0800 028 4844.