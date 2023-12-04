Swansea’s Rural Communities to Benefit from £205k Funding Boost

Renewable energy initiatives and a scheme to celebrate one of Europe’s oldest ceremonial burial sites are among those set to boost Swansea’s rural communities.

Swansea Council has now awarded funding worth a combined £205,000 to 17 schemes as part of the rural anchor project being funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Schemes due to benefit include:

A Red Lady visitor trail and exhibition, led by Tourism Swansea Bay. The Red Lady is the name given to the discovery in 1823 of ancient remains in Paviland Cave, South Gower. The project will help Gower residents and visitors gain a better understanding of the Red Lady, its historical significance and its uniqueness to Gower.

Led by Down to Earth, a renewable energy project to provide battery storage facilities at the Murton and Little Bryn Gwyn community building on Gower. This would complement solar arrays already in place there to help with powering the building and provide charging facilities for electric cars.

An accredited information, advice and signposting service tailored for older people and their carers in Swansea’s rural communities. Led by Age Cymru West Glamorgan and delivered by local volunteers, services would be situated directly within communities.

Helping with the upkeep and conservation of Penllergare Valley Woods, a project focused on building capacity for volunteering at the Penllergare Trust through the funding of a volunteer coordinator.

The Bug’s Life Mawr biodiversity project across two sites to protect the post of biodiversity project coordinator and enable the continuation of recruitment, engagement and skills development of volunteers. The project will also lead to the introduction of outdoor learning and nature play.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Investment and Tourism, said:

“Our rural communities make a significant contribution to Swansea’s economy and culture, so we’re delighted to have approved funding for 17 schemes so far as part of our rural anchor project. “From tourism and renewable energy to rural greening projects and schemes to assist the elderly, these projects will benefit people of all ages in rural communities throughout the county.”

All the projects were assessed by a rural advisory group.

Cllr Andrew Stevens, a member of the group and Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Infrastructure, said:

“As a council, we heavily invest in our rural communities to maintain services for local people and raise their profile as visitor destinations but these approved projects will add value to everything we do. “Many more schemes will benefit from funding as part of our overall rural anchor project in future too. This will help further boost our rural communities by supporting its people and businesses while helping cut their carbon footprints.”

Other schemes now approved for funding include the installation of solar powered batteries at Reynoldston Village Hall to introduce a more sustainable and cost effective system of energy use to work with existing solar panels.

Twelve solar panels and associated battery storage will also be installed at the changing room at Coed Gwilym Park in Clydach. This will provide power to the community pavilion there and create energy to run a proposed community electric minibus.