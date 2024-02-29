Swansea’s Cultural Scene Set for New Marketing Boost

A vibrant new campaign is being launched to attract yet more people to Swansea’s thriving arts, cultural and live music scene.

It will see the city’s cultural venues and live entertainment businesses showcased to residents and visitors in a variety of ways.

Driven by Swansea Council, the marketing campaign will see officers work in partnership with events and venues from the private and public sectors.

The added exposure brought to them by the campaign will be free of charge.

Robert Francis Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration, events and tourism, said:

“It’ll be a great opportunity for those already working hard to promote culture in Swansea. “The city has an exciting and energetic arts and culture environment – and it’ll get even more support thanks to our new year-long campaign.”

Elliott King, cabinet member for culture, human rights and equalities, said:

“Our cultural services team already works in partnership with more than 230 local businesses across the tourism and hospitality industry; the new campaign will bring more such partnerships. “I urge venues, businesses and others to grasp the opportunity when our campaign officers contact them.”

Funding for the scheme comes from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) which is supporting a range of council projects with £38.4m.

As part of that, the council’s culture and tourism team’s activity includes developing a creative network and delivering opportunities to improve digital skills.

SPF-backed schemes already underway in the city include a new funding programme for small tourism accommodation businesses.

The many that could benefit from the new marketing campaign include live music venues such as The Bunkhouse, the Elysium and the Brangwyn Hall, galleries such as the Glynn Vivian and Mission, and events such as those held regularly at locations such as Singleton Park, the city centre and in local communities.

Officers have started outlining the opportunities to venues, businesses and others – and are getting positive feedback.

Their high-profile campaign will run throughout this year, including digital promotion on Visit Swansea Bay’s hugely popular social media platforms, advertisements in high-footfall areas of Swansea Bay, neighbouring counties, Cardiff and Bristol. Online and public relations activities will drive traffic to official destination website visitswanseabay.com.

For further information about the new cultural tourism marketing campaign please email [email protected]

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government's Levelling Up agenda. Swansea Council has been nominated to act as the lead authority on behalf of the South West Wales region.