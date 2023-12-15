Swansea University Receives Highest-ever Ranking for Environmental Performance

For the ninth consecutive time, Swansea University ranks among the top UK universities for environmental and ethical issues, according to the new league table compiled by People & Planet, published by The Guardian.

Swansea has once again been rated a ‘first-class' institution, ranking 8th of all 151 UK universities assessed.

Up five places from last year, this is the University's highest-ever position in the People & Planet University League, the only comprehensive and independent league table of UK universities ranked by environmental and ethical performance.

The University League is compiled annually by the UK's largest student campaigning network, People & Planet, driving great improvements in environmental management and monitoring since its introduction in 2007.

People & Planet assess universities against 14 key areas, from energy sources and water reduction to sustainable food and where universities invest.

Swansea University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Boyle said:

“At Swansea University, we are proud that our commitment to sustainability reflects our responsibility not only to the future of our institution, but also that of our planet and those who will inhabit it in years to come. We are therefore delighted that our efforts have been recognised within the People & Planet University League, through the retention of our first-class status and our top ten position. “This is our best performance to date and would not have been possible without the incredible efforts and enthusiasm of our staff and students.”

Teifion Maddocks, Sustainability Manager at Swansea University, said:

“We are delighted to have risen five places to 8th, our highest position so far. This is all the more notable when you consider Swansea University is one of the only research-led universities in the top 10, consistently demonstrating impact for sustainable development in our teaching and research, in parallel with driving down our carbon footprint and restoring nature on campus and in wider communities. “In the 2022/23 Students Organising for Sustainability United Kingdom (SOS) national Sustainability Skills Survey, 89% of students agreed their place of study should actively incorporate and promote sustainable development. Our position in the University League proves Swansea is progressive on sustainable development and is testament to the collective purpose and actions our students, staff, and community continue to show for people and the planet.”

Jean-Louis Button, President of the Swansea University Tree Society, said: