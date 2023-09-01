Swansea Park Landmark Set for New Lease of Life

A landmark building in Swansea is set for a vibrant transformation under its new leaseholder.

Swansea Council recently handed over the keys of Singleton Park’s Swiss Cottage to Tifa Properties from the city centre, following a period of vacancy.

Local entrepreneur and Tifa director, Michael Border, envisions the site as a haven for park visitors, offering a place to unwind and socialise.

Michael is passionate about reintroducing the community to the charm of this grade two listed building and its breathtaking park surroundings.

His vision includes establishing a café, dedicated food and drink stalls, and ample sheltered seating for visitors.

To help him do that he’ll be seeking heritage funding and planning approvals. Agencies he’ll be liaising with include the council and Welsh historic monuments body Cadw.

Mr Border, a season ticket holder at Swansea City, said:

“I see it becoming a day-time hub for the community, with seating which’ll be a pleasant whatever the weather. “It’ll become a cafe, and we’ll have two separate units outside for food and drink, possibly ice cream and street food. “We want to know what local people would like and we’re talking to groups who use the park; the cottage could be a base for them when they meet. “There’ll be opportunities for local businesses to get on board. “I want to bring something truly special to the area, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact it’ll have on the local residents.”

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“We’re delighted that a local business has taken on this exceptional property. “It has a bright future, especially as it’s right next to the park’s exceptional botanical gardens that’s visited by tens of thousands of people every year. “We’ve given Tifa contact details for volunteer groups Friends of Singleton Park and Friends of Swansea Botanical Gardens so they can discuss local needs, wishes and opportunities.”

The landmark 19th Century Swiss Cottage has been vacant in recent years; the council, its owner, has maintained it.

Mr Border has agreed a 15-year lease. He plans to tidy up the exterior and fit out the interior. The cottage’s look won’t change.