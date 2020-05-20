Support for NHS Wales in Virus Fight as Hackers Exploit Coronavirus Crisis

As health services across the world battle the Coronavirus, NHS Wales is stepping up its defence against viruses of the technological kind thanks to a partnership with global cyber leader Thales.

The new agreement with Thales will enable the NHS Wales Informatics Services [NWIS] team to protect vital systems from a surge in cyber-attacks by accessing

Thales’s technical threat analysis service, a global centre of knowledge about the latest and emerging threats. Thales will be providing the service to NHS Wales free of charge.

Thales’s intelligence service makes available its intelligence, identification, computer virus spread monitoring, threat analysis and rapid response skills to healthcare systems across the world, now including NHS Wales.

Gareth Williams, VP Secure Communication and Information Systems for Thales UK, said:

“In this highly unusual situation, we all need to work together to protect the vital services on which patients and NHS staff rely. France’s medical community has already made use of the threat intelligence service, and we’re proud to be working with our partners in the Welsh Government so that NHS Wales can share our cyber information flow.”

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: