Strong Welsh Red Meat Brands Hit HCC’s Consumer Awareness Targets

The powerful performance of the Welsh red meat brands has established strong shopper support for their reputation for sustainability, taste and tenderness and has helped to embed an evocative and attractive farm-to-fork story with consumers.

That’s the view of shopper research expert Sophie Colquhoun, who had yet more good news for Welsh farmers, processors and retailers in her address to Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) annual conference at Builth Wells.

She reported that regular lamb shoppers say lamb is full of taste; it is seen as a densely flavoured meat, tender, comforting and often linked with a special occasion. It was regularly chosen by shoppers when eating out and considered versatile when used in the home – “you can add lots of flavours to it”.

Sophie, Director of Category Insight, said:

“We found English shoppers’ views of Welsh Lamb were that it’s natural and fresh and uncompromised from an unspoiled, very rural setting with high animal welfare standards.

“The view of shoppers was that Welsh Lamb stands for outdoor, grass-fed production; a better taste and a natural and sustainable product.”

Shoppers believed lamb from other countries of origin had a different, less positive story while imported lamb from other countries could prompt shopper uncertainty with queries such as: “Was it shipped around the world” and “how old is it”?

HCC’s Marketing Manager, Rhys Llywelyn, said the Welsh brands were now very strong in the marketplace.

“We have achieved what we set out to do with the brands right across the board. We have recognition as a premium brand and this research clearly demonstrates that these important perceptions are in place. “Moving forward, it’s all about communicating the same messages further and wider. We have to further embed our sustainability messages as well, to make sure that they are well received in advance of the shopper going to the retailer,” he said.

Sophie Colquhoun added that many shoppers were concerned that lamb generally was “a bit tricky to cook. Confidence is low that they will be able to cook it properly and they reported that there seemed to be little instore inspiration.”

Rhys Llywelyn added that the consumer research had led HCC to further invest in helping retailers develop “less risky to cook” meals-for-two as a premium offer for their customers and, to date, it had proven a great success.

This new offer had helped increase Welsh Lamb’s profile on supermarket shelves, said Sophie Colquhoun. “Shopper research shows that lamb normally accounts for only about six per cent of evening meat-based meals and this offers a significant opportunity for growth.”

She reported that a major premium retailer had this summer launched a new range with appropriate promotions alongside HCC’s support and had seen a significant improvement on their previous lamb sales figures.