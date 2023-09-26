Strategic Leadership Appointment from Central Government Essential to Steer FLOW Ambitions

Business News Wales editor Mark Powney interviewed Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb to discuss the UK government’s stance on the latest bidding round for floating offshore wind licences in the Celtic Sea.

During the conversation, Stephen underscored the significance of the upcoming Crown Estate licences and emphasised the need for top-tier strategic leadership empowered by central government. Furthermore, he highlighted port investment and in particular FLOWMIS funding as a new critical focus point for fostering growth in the sector.

About Stephen Crabb

Stephen Crabb is a politician who has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Preseli Pembrokeshire since 2005 and Chairman of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee since 2020. A member of the Welsh Conservatives, he served as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions from March to July 2016 under Prime Minister David Cameron. Crabb had previously been appointed a Government whip, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales (2012–2014) and Secretary of State for Wales (2014–2016) under Cameron.