Statutory Consultation Launched on Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn Wind Farm

Following the results of extensive environmental studies and a review of the feedback from the early engagement in summer 2021, Pennant Walters is carrying out statutory consultation on its detailed proposals for Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn Wind Farm.

The site is located to the west of Abertillery in Blaenau Gwent, in a Pre-Assessed Area for the provision of wind farms. The proposals include up to eight wind turbines with a blade height of up to 180m and ancillary development including a substation and transformer housing, temporary construction compound and site offices, crane pads, storage areas and an access track.

The design iteration work has been influenced by an extensive suite of assessment and survey work together with modelling of potential views from local sensitive receptors to minimise potential effects. The project team is confident the site can accommodate eight wind turbines, which could generate up to 34MW of electricity per year. The Wind Farm has been designed with an operational life of 30 years, exporting renewable energy to the National Grid.

The consultation includes a virtual exhibition and draft planning application documentation – including the Planning Statement, Environmental Statement and Design and Access Statement – available on its project website: www.carn-y-cefn.co.uk. Pennant Walters is also holding three public exhibitions to give people the opportunity to discuss the proposals with members of the project team:

3-7pm on Wednesday, 15 June at Ebenezer Baptist Chapel, Abertillery

10am-2pm on Saturday, 18 June at Cwm Community Education Centre

3-7pm on Tuesday, 21 June at Aberbeeg Community Centre

Although Covid restrictions have lifted, the organisers are asking that people register in advance – by calling 01495 832476 or emailing [email protected] – so they can provide time slots to enable social distancing.

The consultation will give stakeholders and residents the opportunity to examine the plans and provide comments, which will be considered by the project team before the Development of National Significance (DNS) application is finalised and submitted to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

Meryl Lewis, Director of Environment and Sustainability for Pennant Walters said:

“Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn Wind Farm provides a great opportunity for homegrown renewable energy generation that could make a significant contribution to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s renewable energy targets in the immediate future. “We place great value on the communities we operate within and look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during the consultation. We are also interested to continue discussions about the Community Benefit Fund, in particular how it should be managed and the types of local projects it could support.”

To date, Pennant Walters has distributed over £4 million to qualifying projects from the Community Benefits Funds for its other wind farm projects in Wales.

The consultation closes on 8 July 2022.