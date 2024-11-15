Start Up Loans Creates Stable Revenue for North Wales Animal Behaviour Business

An animal behaviour therapist from North Wales has successfully expanded her business thanks to funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Rachel Phillips, 29, founded her animal behaviour consultancy, Rachel Phillips Behaviour, earlier this year, specialising in positive reinforcement techniques to address behavioural challenges in both dogs and horses.

Through her work in local kennels and, more recently, with a national animal welfare charity, Rachel has witnessed first-hand the devastating consequences when animals reach a crisis point. Driven by these experiences, she became determined to use her expertise to intervene earlier and prevent animals from ever reaching such critical stages.

“I’ve had horses and dogs in my life from a young age and it’s always been my goal to work with them, especially after seeing some of the most desperate situations that animals can end up in.” Rachel said. “It’s incredible what can be achieved when we take the time to learn how to communicate effectively, so I set up Rachel Phillips Behaviour earlier this year to help people set their animals up for success from the get-go.”

Rachel’s work in behaviour consultancy stands out because of her focus on the equine industry, which is notoriously resistant to change. She works with horses that have often been completely feral, helping them transition into life as domestic animals.

“The equine industry is conditioned to work with horses in certain ways, and positive reinforcement is still a relatively new approach,” she said. Rachel’s expertise also extends to common challenges faced by dog owners, particularly with reactivity, resource guarding, and recall. “All animals follow the same learning theory, therefore, clicker training a dog is no different to clicker training a horse. ”

Applying for a £13,000 Start Up Loan with the British Business Bank earlier this year has enabled Rachel to invest in essential equipment, including ground mats to combat adverse weather conditions, ensuring her outdoor training sessions can continue throughout the year. Additionally, she’s created a professional image for her business with a custom uniform and logo.

“The uniform allows me to present my business consistently, no matter the weather conditions,” she added.

Looking ahead, Rachel aims to expand the reach of Rachel Phillips Behaviour by developing online content, including a training resource hub.

“There is so much information that I want to share with pet and horse owners, and online content will help me get that across. It’s also a great way to remain flexible and keep growing.” “I have ADHD, so I understand that sometimes it can be hard to retain information after being told face-to-face. Having a bank of resources and content to go back through would be invaluable, and hopefully result in less animals being given up to rescue centres.”

The British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme provides government backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, up to a maximum of £100,000 per business. In addition to finance, successful applicants receive free mentoring, access to resources and advice.

Rachel accessed the Start Up Loan through an online process and worked with an advisor to finalise her application.

“I was originally anxious about having debt, especially as a start up, but the process was easier and more supportive than I expected. If you don’t have the money sitting there, it can be hard to find the confidence to start. The loan gave me the push I needed to grow my business and break down barriers, even for things like ordering business cards and leaflets. Now, I feel confident to keep pushing forward with my business,” she said.

Jess Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank said: