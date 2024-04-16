Start-Up Launches Platform Designed to Help SMEs with Journey to Net Zero

A South Wales software start-up has unveiled a platform designed to support SMEs navigate the transition to net zero emissions.

Gopher Zero's software uses advanced algorithms and data analytics to offer SMEs insights and recommendations across three key pillars: energy savings, electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and solar investments.

The platform has been developed by the Monmouth-based start-up behind a free website for drivers interested in switching to EVs.

After buying an electric car in 2019, Laura and Mat Thomson realised the electricity they used to charge it had a big impact on both costs and carbon footprint. They developed Love My EV, a website to help other new electric car drivers reduce the cost and carbon-intensity of their car and home energy by switching tariff or installing solar panels.

More recently they were supported by UK Research and Innovation to develop Gopher.

Mat Thomson said:

“SMEs face unique challenges and opportunities on their journey towards sustainability. The price tags of net zero investments can be off-putting for small businesses but if you can get the tech working together the paybacks can be quick.”

The platform also provides reports designed to help SMEs to communicate their sustainability initiatives to stakeholders and potential customers, as well when applying for green finance.