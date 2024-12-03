Starling Bank Expands Office Space in Cardiff

Digital bank Starling has expanded its base in central Cardiff, having leased additional space at the Brunel offices it occupies in Fitzalan Road.

Starling already occupied 27,907 sq ft on the 5th and 8th floors of the multi-let office building and has now taken an extra 14,445 sq ft of space on the 14th Floor, under a new single five-year lease for the entire 42,352 sq ft, at an annual rental of £18 per sq ft. Property agency JLL represented Starling in the transaction.

Property consultancies Cooke and Arkwright and Knight Frank are joint letting agents for Brunel, acting on behalf of landlord Castleforge.

Brunel is a 225,000 sq ft landmark building that dominates the city's skyline and is the largest multi-let office building in Cardiff city centre, with floor plates capable of accommodating up to 220 staff per floor. It has undergone extensive refurbishment in recent years, with a reconfigured reception area, business lounge and on-site Kin & Ilk coffee shop, crèche and fully refurbished, high-quality office space.

Starling is a British digital bank founded in 2014 and provides more than four million current and business UK bank accounts. It has offices in London, Cardiff, Southampton and Manchester.

Rhydian Morris of JLL commented:

“The expansion floor acquired by Starling Bank at Brunel House provides impressive views of Cardiff as well as this letting being a welcome boost to the office take-up and more importantly the creation of new job opportunities in the City. The amenity offer at the building is of high quality with the flex offer, coffee shop, business lounge, bike parking as well as the shower and changing facilities and I am sure that Starling Bank will continue to be very happy at Brunel House.”

Mark Siddons, of Cooke & Arkwright, commented:

“It is very satisfying to have secured this outcome for the landlord in what is currently a slightly uncertain office market. The quality of the new CAT A refurbishment and a proactive approach from the landlord offered a great opportunity for Starling Bank to expand its Cardiff office. We are confident the quality of the building will continue to match Starling’s needs and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank, added:

“Starling is a great example of Brunel’s capacity to allow tenants to grow within the building. With suites from 600 sq ft upwards – including plug & play office suites ready to occupy from day 1 for hassle-free relocation – through to entire 14,000 sq ft floors for larger organisations, Brunel can flex with the needs of occupiers.”

Jack Beckett, leasing manager at Castleforge added:

“We are delighted that Starling Bank has chosen to take additional space in Brunel and continue to grow its regional headquarters in one of our assets. Brunel has undergone extensive redevelopment in recent years, offering tenants a wide range of amenities. At Castleforge, we work with tenants to deliver spaces from a blank slate through to fully fitted and managed spaces, ensuring a smooth day-to-day running.”

Brunel is situated in the heart of Cardiff city centre within easy reach of the retail and leisure facilities provided in Capital Centre and St David's Shopping Centre, and Queen Street rail station a two-minute walk away.