St David’s Day Breakfast 2023 – Celebrating Business In Wales

ACCA Wales Cymru celebrates its St David’s Day Breakfast 2023 this March 1st at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff.

Head of ACCA Cymru Wales, Lloyd Powell spoke to Business News Wales about the return of the event, which will be the first in-person breakfast since the pandemic, as well as the opportunities for attendees to celebrate all that is good about Welsh businesses.

This year ACCA Wales Cymru welcomes guest speaker Noel Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of the FAW. Attendees can hear more about lessons that can be learnt from Team Cymru putting Wales on the international stage. Noel will also share the work that they have been doing around equal pay and ongoing development of grass roots projects here in Wales.

In collaboration with business advisory and accountancy firm Menzies and the University of South Wales, the event that is open to all is set to be a key event in the Welsh business and networking calendar.

