Levelling-Up Boost for Welsh Space Ecosystem with New Funding for Growth

Two projects aimed at boosting the space sector in Wales are to receive funding from the UK Space Agency.

The funding includes £200,000 for a space cluster development manager to help the space sector grow across Wales and £36,000 to explore the potential for a space observatory and planetarium to be established in Snowdonia, taking advantage of the area being part of the most extensive dark skies reserve in the UK.

The Welsh space sector includes 59 space organisations that generate £42 million in income to the UK economy each year.

The projects are among 18 new schemes across the UK which will harness space-enabled technology to address local priorities, such as using Earth Observation data to improve local public services and help innovative engineering companies access the UK’s growing space markets.

Secretary of State for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan, said:

“These projects will tap into the wealth of talent found in places like Cornwall and the east Midlands, as well as across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, while using space and satellite technology to support local communities. “This funding will help link local clusters to valuable networks of innovators and investors, showcasing the strengths of the UK space sector to international investors and levelling up the economy.”

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said:

“It’s great to see UK Government investment going to projects like the Snowdonia Spaceport. This money will be used to unlock the potential of the most extensive dark skies reserve in the UK. “I look forward to following the progression of the proposed Dark Skies Observatory in Snowdonia and hearing more about this exciting project as plans are developed.”

The projects are focused on piloting local activity that could be scaled up and rolled out nationally and are being supported by the UK Space Agency’s delivery partner the Satellite Applications Catapult.

The funding follows £600,000 given to 10 space clusters across the UK in February 2022, with some of those who received funding then getting further support this time round.

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said:

“Wales’ space ecosystem is well placed to grasp the opportunities from the growing global space sector, thanks to its strong advanced manufacturing and technology base. Its universities are already involved in world-class space research and it has growing strengths in satellite technology. Our new funding for a space cluster manager and support for the plans for a space observatory and planetarium in Snowdonia will accelerate the development of this fast-growing space ecosystem and help realise its full economic potential. “Informed by our work with areas across the UK to understand the strengths and needs of local space economies, we are backing a wide range of clusters of excellence to forge new collaborations, grow and thrive.”

The space cluster manager, based at Aerospace Wales, will work with local government, businesses, and academia to coordinate space activity and encourage collaboration and inward investment.

These clusters will complement the world leading Harwell Space Cluster, in Oxfordshire, which is home to more than 100 space organisations, employing over 1,400 people.

The UK Space Agency funding also includes £1.5 million for an expert consortium of business support providers, led by Entrepreneurial Spark, to work with entrepreneurs from all over the UK and help them get involved in the space sector.

A previous collaboration between the UK Space Agency and Entrepreneurial Spark, aimed at space start-ups, generated almost £9 million in investment and created 80 new jobs for those who took part in the business support programme.

Locally led, high impact projects

Space Technology and Exploitation Programme – ADS Northern Ireland

Funding: £495,000

ADS will oversee a pilot programme enabling space supply chain SMEs in Northern Ireland to engage with large companies and use innovative, new solutions to overcome their technology challenges – unlocking new potential markets and building UK space capabilities.

GreenSpace – Space Hub Yorkshire

Funding: £483,000

Space Hub Yorkshire will establish a network of organisations from across the space, finance, and agriculture sectors to embed the use of Earth Observation and geospatial data into the UK’s Green Finance ambitions and commitment to Net Zero.

Pivot into Space – Midlands Aerospace Alliance

Funding: £500,000

An R&D programme that will support small innovative engineering companies across the Midlands to pivot their technologies and capabilities into the UK’s growing space markets, focusing on the design and manufacture of spacecraft and the infrastructure required to launch them into space.

SpaceCraft – Space South Central Cluster

Funding: £406,000

The Space South Central Cluster will open up engineering facilities and technical expertise to local companies to enable more high-quality space prototyping and manufacturing.

Developing a Sustainable Scottish Space Sector – Space Scotland

Funding: £373,000

Space Scotland will strengthen the Scottish space ecosystem by enabling initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, addressing workforce skills challenges, and leveraging new market opportunities with neighbouring and novel sectors.

Scoping Projects

Dark Sky Observatory – Space Wales

Funding: £36,000

A project exploring the potential for a space observatory and planetarium to be established at Spaceport Snowdonia that takes advantage of the area being part of the most extensive dark skies reserve in the UK.

Space for Good: Water Management with EO Data – Cornwall Space Cluster

Funding: £20,000

A project to explore how space technology could be deployed to tackle water leakage, seagrass habitat monitoring, and coastal erosion and stability in Cornwall.

R2-D2: Resilience to Recovery – Data for Disasters – Newcastle University

Funding: £20,000

A scoping project to explore the potential for satellite data to improve emergency management in North East England.

Monitoring of Natural Assets –Newcastle University

Funding: £18,000

A study to identify regional space capabilities, skills and challenges in natural capital and ecosystem services monitoring and management.

Cluster Development Managers

Northern Ireland Space Office – £223,000

North East Centre Of Excellence – £296,000

Space Hub Yorkshire – £348,000

West of England Combined Authority and National Composites Centre – £136,000

Cornwall Space Cluster – £272,000

New Anglia LEP (covering Norfolk and Suffolk) – £163,000

Aerospace Wales – £200,000

University of Leicester – £284,000

Space South Central (covering Hampshire, Surrey and the Isle of Wight) – £300,000