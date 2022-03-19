Specialist Recruiter Appointed as New Directions Health and Social Care Expands

New Directions Health and Social Care has appointed a new specialist recruiter for nursing as demand for its services in the sector continues to grow.

Louise John has joined the company as a Recruitment Consultant following the launch of its Nursing Training and Recruitment Division late last year.

New Directions Health and Social Care, which has over 20 years of experience in the Care sector, expanded its services in November to provide recruitment and training support to the nursing sector.

Louise’s arrival will help the organisation increase its support for the nursing sector in Wales amid ongoing staff shortages and additional staffing challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. She brings more than two decades of professional experience with her.

Previously an Auxiliary Nurse for the NHS, Louise has also worked as a Nursing Shift Co-ordinator and in a variety of healthcare settings across South and West Wales, such as nursing homes, residential care homes and mental health facilities.

Louise said:

“My overriding passion has always been to contribute to the healthcare sector. I know that with every shift we are working collectively towards making a significant difference in people’s lives. “My career to date means I have a real insight into the challenges nurses continue to face. I’m really looking forward to putting this experience to good use in my new role as specialist Recruitment Consultant for the benefit of all concerned.”

In November 2021, New Directions Health and Social Care expanded its services to offer short and long-term nursing placements and permanent nursing positions in private

healthcare.

Since then, the company has been working to place Registered Nurses of all disciplines and Healthcare Assistants into settings across South Wales. As such, it provides a range of work opportunities for qualified staff in a number of areas including Acquired Brain Injury, Autism, Alzheimer’s, EMI, Acute Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and General Nursing.

Sam Marriott, Sales Manager at New Directions Health and Social Care, said:

“It’s no secret that the UK nursing sector has faced an increasing number of challenges in recent years, with such factors impounded further with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a specialist division created specifically to help address these challenges, our nursing team is here to help healthcare staff access in-house training, free Clinical Supervision sessions and other services which will put them in a better position to continue supporting the patients. “We are really delighted, therefore, to welcome Louise, safe in the knowledge that the expertise she has built up professionally over the years will contribute even further to providing the solutions healthcare settings need if they are to alleviate ongoing pressures on the nursing sector UK-wide.”

New Directions Health and Social Care is part of the award-winning New Directions Group of companies, established in 1994.

Collectively, the group provides specialist recruitment and training support within Education, Pharmacy, Nursing and Social Care, delivers specialist Domiciliary Care to individuals and their families, and offers an effective online system for organisations across the UK to manage their employee checks.

It also operates a successful referral scheme in its Nursing Division specifically, with benefits available to those who refer a nurse to work with New Directions Health and Social Care.

For more information on New Directions Health and Social Care and the roles available visit: www.ndsocialcare.co.uk