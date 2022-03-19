Kingsway Visit Shows New Office Scheme Progress

Project leaders behind a major new development in Swansea city centre have visited the construction site to see the early progress that’s already under way there.

Senior representatives of Swansea Council and Bouygues UK were among those on site at 71/72 The Kingsway where preparatory work has recently started on a five-storey office scheme that will provide space for 600 workers.

Foundation work is now forging ahead before the construction of the building’s concrete frame in the coming months.

Located at the former Oceana nightclub site, the new development will be carbon zero in operation and worth £32.6 million a year to Swansea’s economy.

Due for completion in the summer of 2023, the scheme will include 114,000 square feet of commercial floor space with flexible co-working and office opportunities for businesses in sectors like tech, digital and the creative industries.

Swansea Council is developing the scheme, which is being part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal and supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Visiting the site has enabled us not just to see for ourselves the progress that’s already been made, but also to learn from our main scheme contractor Bouygues UK about some of the exciting digital tools soon to be used as part of the project as the development gathers even more pace. “Once complete, this scheme will offer the kind of modern, flexible office space we know our businesses need to thrive, particularly in the digital, tech and creative industry sectors where an agile workspace with networking opportunities and high-quality digital connectivity is so important. “The scheme has attracted significant attention from potential tenants, and it will also benefit other city centre businesses by generating more footfall and spending. “Modern, flexible and affordable office space of this type is essential if we are to support growing businesses to remain in Swansea, as well as attracting new businesses to the city.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“This scheme will help retain young business talent in Swansea and provide even more jobs and opportunities for local people. “It’s yet another example of an artist’s impression that will soon come to life, following-on from a major improvement scheme led by the council that’s already transformed The Kingsway into a far greener and more pleasant environment for residents and businesses.”

John Boughton, Regional Managing Director of Bouygues UK, said:

“Bouygues UK is very proud to be working with Swansea Council on this pivotal project for the city and it was great to welcome the councillors and officers to the site so they could see the progress so far. “The mix of commercial and office space is going to be a great asset to Swansea, along with the other ongoing regeneration projects. The fact that the building, when finished, will operate at net zero is also very important to us as a business, as our ambition is to achieve this across all of our sites and builds.”

Other features of the new development include a roof terrace, a new link between The Kingsway and Oxford Street, and balconies overlooking the city centre and Swansea Bay.

Access to businesses nearby will be maintained throughout the construction works. Temporary surfacing has been deliberately laid in front of the development site, with permanent paving to be installed there once main construction work has finished.

Anyone wishing to receive project updates can register to do so at [email protected]