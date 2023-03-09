The positive impact of innovation is undeniable, along with the integral role that HE often plays to facilitate. It all starts with an idea, but how do organisations tap into University skills, talent and expertise in order to innovate and enhance their economic performance?

The University of South Wales has collaborated with Cardiff Metropolitan University to deliver an event that will create active and successful business partnerships. Companies across all sectors are invited to the ‘Sparking Collaboration between Businesses & Universities’ event on Tue 14 March, which will feature an inspiring series of topical presentations to facilitate academic and industry connections.

The event will focus on the benefits of undertaking a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) or Smart Partnership with a University. Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) provide access to academic expertise for businesses who want to grow, innovate or improve their economic performance.

It involves a three-way collaboration between a company or organisation; an academic team and a skilled graduate. KTPs place a high-calibre graduate, known as an Associate, in an organisation to deliver a project of strategic importance to the business. The Associate graduate is employed and jointly supervised by an academic expert/mentor from the University along with a senior member of the organisation.

Sarah Jeremiah, External Engagement Manager at the University of South Wales said:

“There are numerous benefits for an organisation undertaking a KTP with a University, such an an increase in profits, an improvement of processes and performance, the opportunity to embed new knowledge and expertise into your business, achieving aspiring and innovative solutions to identified challenges and more. “We encourage any organisation that could benefit from a KTP or any collaborative opportunity with a University to come along to our upcoming event to find out more.”

Businesses sharing their experiences on the morning event include Agile Kinetic, SevenOaks Modular and Linc Cymru. Academics who have supported projects with these companies will be on hand to provide insights into their successful collaborations. Also providing invaluable information on the morning will be a local Innovate UK KTN Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTP) Adviser and the Welsh Government Innovation team.

A facilitated networking session will be built into the morning where businesses will be able to meet and chat over a coffee with keen academics to actively explore potential linkages and ideas for collaboration.

Register your place here