South Wales Metro Boosting the Local Economy in SE Wales

The South Wales Metro project that is being delivered by Transport for Wales is continuing to provide a boost to the local economy by providing more opportunities for grounded Welsh businesses and employment.

The three quarter of billion-pound investment will transform the way people travel within South East Wales and the transformation rail work programme is already providing employment for the local workforce and developing contracts with Welsh SMEs.

The South Wales Metro project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy and Transport and North Wales said:

“The South Wales Metro will not only transform the way people travel in South East Wales but the building of it is providing a much needed boost to our economy. “Through TfW, the Welsh Government are investing heavily in the rail network and this is having a positive impact on employment and providing vital opportunities for rooted Welsh companies.”

High Motive Ltd, a Cardiff based firm have recently employed four local people in the Rhondda Cynon Taff region to work directly on the South Wales Metro project.

Derek McNeill, Operations Director with High Motive said:

“The South Wales Metro project is expanding and providing more business opportunities. We’ve recently created four new jobs, two in research and development and two engineering roles, that will all work on the project. “It’s great to see this level of investment into the region as it provides opportunity for business growth and employment.”

TfW follows a sustainability framework that ensures SMEs can be part of the supply chain for the project.

Alasdair MacDonald, Balfour Beatty Programme Director, added:

“At Balfour Beatty, we are committed to leaving a positive, lasting impact on local communities so we are pleased to be able to build and grow a local supply chain as we work with Transport for Wales on this significant project. “As part of a recent three-week blockade of work, we collaborated with nine Welsh suppliers to help us deliver works efficiently. We look forward to moving the project forward and continuing to develop the local supply chain.”

A key partner in the delivery of the South Wales Metro is Seilwaith Amey Cymru(SAC)/Amey Infrastructure Wales (AIW), and as the project is continuing to expand Amey are looking to recruit management and operational staff in, OHLE and power, signalling and telecoms, P-Way and civil engineering disciplines.

Simon Rhoden, Infrastructure Services Director, AIW added:

“The transformation programme for the South Wales Metro is growing and we are recruiting for skilled positions, as we continue to upgrade the railway infrastructure throughout the South Wales Valleys. “There are many vacancies available and I’d urge those interested to visit the Amey recruitment website.”

Transport for Wales is continuing to run virtual supply chain platform events that provide the potential supply chain with information on the opportunities to work with TfW delivery partners and how businesses can tender for work. All opportunities are available on Sell2Wales and support can be accessed through Business Wales.