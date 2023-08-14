SME Climate Taskforce Partners with Business News Wales to Launch New Net Zero Resource

Next month the SME Climate taskforce launces a new dedicated platform for SME’s looking for help and resources to support them on their journey to NetZero. The new support area will be managed by the team at Business News Wales and be available on its sister site www.greeneconomy.wales.

Gemma Casey, NatWest’s Ecosystem Manager for Wales, discusses the purpose of the Wales SME Task Force, which aims to help SMEs not only survive but thrive by addressing key issues, with a particular focus on climate change.

Gemma highlights that small businesses recognise the importance of their role in carbon reduction but face obstacles in implementing such measures. The task force recognises that addressing carbon reduction is crucial for resilience planning and can also present business opportunities, as studies show a positive return on investment for many businesses which take action on carbon reduction.

To assist SMEs, the task force is launching the Green Economy Wales platform, providing up-to-date content and resources. This platform aims to guide businesses in benchmarking their current carbon emissions and taking necessary steps towards sustainability. The goal is to create a comprehensive resource hub, offering support and knowledge to small businesses across Wales on their journey towards a greener and more resilient future.