SME Climate Taskforce Partners with Business News Wales to Launch New Net Zero Resource

Next month the SME Climate taskforce launces a new dedicated platform for SME’s looking for help and resources to support them on their journey to NetZero. The new support area will be managed by the team at Business News Wales and be available on its sister site www.greeneconomy.wales.

Gemma Casey, NatWest’s Ecosystem Manager for Wales, discusses the purpose of the Wales SME Task Force, which aims to help SMEs not only survive but thrive by addressing key issues, with a particular focus on climate change.

Gemma highlights that small businesses recognise the importance of their role in carbon reduction but face obstacles in implementing such measures. The task force recognises that addressing carbon reduction is crucial for resilience planning and can also present business opportunities, as studies show a positive return on investment for many businesses which take action on carbon reduction.

To assist SMEs, the task force is launching the Green Economy Wales platform, providing up-to-date content and resources. This platform aims to guide businesses in benchmarking their current carbon emissions and taking necessary steps towards sustainability. The goal is to create a comprehensive resource hub, offering support and knowledge to small businesses across Wales on their journey towards a greener and more resilient future.

SMEs have a key role to play in decarbonisation – as well as plenty to gain in potential business growth as a result.

But with pressures including rising energy prices, global supply-chain issues and a challenging labour market, SMEs are facing tighter cash flows and many fear for the future of their businesses.

And that’s leading to many SMEs seeing carbon reduction as a problem for another day.

The Wales SME Climate Taskforce is a collaboration which aims to help SMEs see climate action as a priority and a key part of resilience planning, and to signpost them to support which could help them to take action and to unlock the potential benefits.

The Taskforce Made up of representatives of ACCA Cymru, Business Wales, BITC Cymru, British Business Bank, Cynnal Cymru/Sustain Wales, FSB Wales, and NatWest Cymru

 

