Sizzling Summer of Science for Wales’ Largest Science Discovery Centre

The result of lifted restrictions across Wales has had a transformational impact on Cardiff Bay’s Techniquest, which has welcomed back even more visitors to show off their brand-new centre.

The charity, which faced months of closure throughout the pandemic, has bounced back in recent weeks as thousands of visitors have made the trip to the science discovery centre since it was able to reopen in May of this year.

The easing of restrictions meant that Techniquest were able to increase their visitor capacity limits and give even more people the opportunity to explore over 50 brand-new exhibits, which includes an indoor slide and hurricane simulator.

Lesley Kirkpatrick, CEO of Techniquest commented:

“We’re delighted that we have increased capacity and opened our doors to even more visitors this summer. However, we know that many people are still a little cautious about returning to indoor experiences, so we’re making sure that we do it very gradually. We have timed entry slots to help manage the flow of visitors and there will still be plenty of space to socially distance. This will ensure everyone has enough time to enjoy the exhibits ̶ both old and new – and still feel safe during their visit.

“Visitors are no longer required to book in groups of 6 or fewer, so if more than one family wants to book together, or a larger group or friends wants to come along, that’s now possible to do online as well.

“Adults will still be expected to wear masks unless exempt and there are hand sanitizer stations at various points around the building. If people would still like to use a stylus rather than touch the screens of the new exhibits with their hands, these will still be available from the front desk ̶ so there’s no need worry that your ‘hands-on’ experience of Techniquest will be any less enjoyable than you’d usually expect.”

The Science Capital extension has given Techniquest much more space to explore and holds over 50 new exhibits that are suitable for a wider age range than those previously housed on site.

There are still many old favourites to be enjoyed, including Techniquest’s beloved Giant Piano, but in addition there are now high-tech options, like a virtual operating table, an earthquake simulator and even an interactive sandbox.

The Minister for Economy and Transport for Wales, Vaughan Gething commented: