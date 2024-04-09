Six Welsh Organisations Win Share of £2.1million in Funding to Support Net Zero Innovation in Wales

Six pioneering organisations have been awarded a share of over £2 million in funding from Innovate UK — as part of ‘Round 1’ funding to support the impact of their work on the net zero progress of industry in South West Wales.

It’s all part of the Net Zero Industry Launchpad for South West Wales — a programme developed by Innovate UK, the national innovation agency, in partnership with Net Zero Industry Wales (NZIW) on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council and Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council and the Welsh Government.

As one of eight Launchpads funded by Innovate UK, the projects scheduled for this round of South West Wales Launchpad funding will develop innovative technologies that encompass hydrogen, solar and floating wind.

Recipients will receive further support through a network of likeminded regional innovators, developed by the recently appointed cluster manager, Net Zero Industry Wales — an independent body which supports and enables Welsh industry on the delivery of net zero.

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, said:

“Industrial innovation plays a key role in reaching net zero in the long term — and funding such as this empowers innovative organisations to start their journeys. “While supporting the local economy and contributing to the net zero targets of the individual organisations, the winning “Round 1” projects have the potential to play a key role in the wider transition to net zero in South West Wales and beyond. “I hope that the wider network being built through this funding will help to attract further national and international investors, and outreach into the global marketplace — supporting our aim of making Wales the country of choice for sustainable goods and services.”

Dean Cook, Director of Place and Levelling Up at Innovate UK, said:

“The Launchpad programme delivers on Innovate UK’s commitment to drive local innovation and economic growth, supporting business clusters across the UK. “Today, we are pleased to announce initial details on the businesses and projects to receive this investment. We are supporting businesses in South-West Wales to develop and deploy innovative solutions in industries on the transition to net zero. “Our investment will drive growth across the region and the UK by helping businesses to bring new innovations to market that are important for the whole economy and globally.”

The Launchpad partnership is pleased to announce the next funding opportunity will open in Spring — providing another boost to the local economy while supporting Wales on its wider journey to net zero. Innovate UK will offer “New Innovator” funding for early-stage businesses to develop highly innovative ideas that have a clear route to commercialisation and business growth. Micro and small businesses new to Innovate UK funding support will be invited to apply for up to £50,000 of grant funding for their projects.