Sites and Premises Programme Set to Progress After Green Light from Growing Mid Wales Board

Last month marked a significant milestone as the Growing Mid Wales board greenlit the business case for the sites and premises programme. With this approval in place, the programme is now poised to advance the development of its project proposals and commence the planning phase for execution.

Having conducted thorough market demand research and analysis, the endorsed programme business case outlines a roadmap for forthcoming actions. This sets the stage for a significant collaborative effort with project partners aimed at delivering strategically situated investments.

These endeavours are designed to foster an environment conducive to boosting business expansion and enhancing productivity across the region.

Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies explain what this means for the programme development.

Growing Mid Wales is eager to work with the private sector and secure wider investment for the development of commercial sites in the region (like the ones mentioned). If you are interested in talking more about potential investment opportunities and how we can work together, email John Collingwood, Growing Mid Wales Sites and Premises Programme Manager: [email protected]