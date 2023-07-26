Shortlist Announced for the Wales STEM Awards 2023

Admiral Insurance, EDF Renewables, Sony UK Technology Centre and TATA Steel are amongst 55 prestigious businesses and individuals shortlisted for the 2023 Wales STEM Awards, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University.
All finalists have been shortlisted for their dedication towards making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.
Following the success of last year’s awards, the Wales STEM Awards 2023 will shine a spotlight on those leading the sector in Wales, including those creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.
The finalists across the 13 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on 13th October 2023.
2023 Shortlist:
Innovation in STEM Award
- Aparito, Afon Technology
- Cansense Ltd, Jellagen
- Marine Power Systems
- Probe-rts.com Ltd
STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector)
- Blaenau Gwent STEM Facilitation Project (Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council)
- Companies House
- Cyber Outreach Programme (University of South Wales)
- ExperiMENTAL Science
- Games Talent Wales (Wrexham University)
STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector)
- Admiral Insurance UK
- CNECT Wales
- EDF Renewables UK
- Menai Science Park (M-Sparc)
- Sony UK Technology Centre
- Thales
STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-for-profit)
- Dragon LNG
- Engineering Education Scheme Wales Ltd
- North Wales Science (Trading as Xplore! Science Discovery Centre)
- Techniquest
STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees)
- CanSense Ltd
- Jellagen
- Techniquest
- Vindico
STEM Company of the Year (over 50 employees)
- Industrial Automation and Control Ltd
- Ipsen Biopharm Ltd
- Thales
STEM Ambassador of the Year
- Holly Lidbury (University of South Wales)
- Lisa Davis (ExperiMENTAL Science)
- Rich Hebblewhite (Games Talent Wales -Wrexham University)
- Sian Richardson (Ipsen Biopharm Ltd)
STEM Woman of the Year, sponsored by XMA Ltd
- Amy Rattenbury (Wrexham Glyndwr University)
- Hannah Davies (Admiral Insurance UK)
- Dr Nicola Pontefract (Pontus Research Ltd)
- Dr Mabrouka Abuhmida (University of South Wales)
- Michelle Slee – Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
- Rosie Cane – Space Wales (Aerospace Wales Forum Ltd)
STEM Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by CSA Catapult
- James Vincent (Catsci Ltd)
- Morgan Phillips (CNECT Wales)
- Nick Rogers (Tata Steel UK Ltd)
- Vignesh Ramesh (Tata Steel UK Ltd)
STEM Start-up of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff Medicentre
- Afon Technology, Lunia 3D
- Pocket Potions
- Thompson STEM Engagement
STEM Research Project of the Year
- Pontus Research Ltd
- Tata Steel UK Ltd
- University of South Wales
STEM Team of the Year, sponsored by Linea Resourcing
- CEMET
- Engineering Education Scheme Wales Ltd
- Thompson STEM Engagement
STEM Sustainability Award
- EDF Renewables UK
- Genesis Biosciences
- Industrial Automation and Control Ltd
Co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards Liz Brookes, said:
“We were blown away by the talent, innovation and dedication amongst the organisations and individuals who entered this year’s Wales STEM Awards.
“The calibre of the organisations, projects and individuals working hard across the country to further the STEM agenda is undeniable. We look forward to celebrating and highlighting the inspiring work being done across Wales at the awards evening in October.”
Dr Louise Bright, head of judges and founder of Wales Women in STEM Network, said:
“The Wales STEM Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate some of the remarkable people and achievements in the STEM sector. I am so pleased to see the volume and quality of applications for these awards growing every year. In shortlisting the entries, the judges have read about some amazing people and initiatives, demonstrating a strong STEM sector in Wales and one we should be proud of. I am very much looking forward to meeting the shortlisted nominees for judging and hearing more about their endeavours. Well done to all those who have been shortlisted.”
The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar. Sponsors include Cardiff Metropolitan University, XMA, CSA Catapult, Cardiff Medicentre, Linea Resourcing and Red Knight Consultancy.
The full shortlist can be found at www.stemawards.wales