Shortlist Announced for the Wales STEM Awards 2023

Admiral Insurance, EDF Renewables, Sony UK Technology Centre and TATA Steel are amongst 55 prestigious businesses and individuals shortlisted for the 2023 Wales STEM Awards, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University.

All finalists have been shortlisted for their dedication towards making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) in Wales.

Following the success of last year’s awards, the Wales STEM Awards 2023 will shine a spotlight on those leading the sector in Wales, including those creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

The finalists across the 13 categories will now be considered by an industry-leading panel of judges, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on 13th October 2023.

2023 Shortlist:

Innovation in STEM Award

Aparito, Afon Technology

Cansense Ltd, Jellagen

Marine Power Systems

Probe-rts.com Ltd

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector)

Blaenau Gwent STEM Facilitation Project (Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council)

Companies House

Cyber Outreach Programme (University of South Wales)

ExperiMENTAL Science

Games Talent Wales (Wrexham University)

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector)

Admiral Insurance UK

CNECT Wales

EDF Renewables UK

Menai Science Park (M-Sparc)

Sony UK Technology Centre

Thales

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-for-profit)

Dragon LNG

Engineering Education Scheme Wales Ltd

North Wales Science (Trading as Xplore! Science Discovery Centre)

Techniquest

STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees)

CanSense Ltd

Jellagen

Techniquest

Vindico

STEM Company of the Year (over 50 employees)

Industrial Automation and Control Ltd

Ipsen Biopharm Ltd

Thales

STEM Ambassador of the Year

Holly Lidbury (University of South Wales)

Lisa Davis (ExperiMENTAL Science)

Rich Hebblewhite (Games Talent Wales -Wrexham University)

Sian Richardson (Ipsen Biopharm Ltd)

STEM Woman of the Year, sponsored by XMA Ltd

Amy Rattenbury (Wrexham Glyndwr University)

Hannah Davies (Admiral Insurance UK)

Dr Nicola Pontefract (Pontus Research Ltd)

Dr Mabrouka Abuhmida (University of South Wales)

Michelle Slee – Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Rosie Cane – Space Wales (Aerospace Wales Forum Ltd)

STEM Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by CSA Catapult

James Vincent (Catsci Ltd)

Morgan Phillips (CNECT Wales)

Nick Rogers (Tata Steel UK Ltd)

Vignesh Ramesh (Tata Steel UK Ltd)

STEM Start-up of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff Medicentre

Afon Technology, Lunia 3D

Pocket Potions

Thompson STEM Engagement

STEM Research Project of the Year

Pontus Research Ltd

Tata Steel UK Ltd

University of South Wales

STEM Team of the Year, sponsored by Linea Resourcing

CEMET

Engineering Education Scheme Wales Ltd

Thompson STEM Engagement

STEM Sustainability Award

EDF Renewables UK

Genesis Biosciences

Industrial Automation and Control Ltd

Co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards Liz Brookes, said:

“We were blown away by the talent, innovation and dedication amongst the organisations and individuals who entered this year’s Wales STEM Awards. “The calibre of the organisations, projects and individuals working hard across the country to further the STEM agenda is undeniable. We look forward to celebrating and highlighting the inspiring work being done across Wales at the awards evening in October.”

Dr Louise Bright, head of judges and founder of Wales Women in STEM Network, said:

“The Wales STEM Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate some of the remarkable people and achievements in the STEM sector. I am so pleased to see the volume and quality of applications for these awards growing every year. In shortlisting the entries, the judges have read about some amazing people and initiatives, demonstrating a strong STEM sector in Wales and one we should be proud of. I am very much looking forward to meeting the shortlisted nominees for judging and hearing more about their endeavours. Well done to all those who have been shortlisted.”

The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar. Sponsors include Cardiff Metropolitan University, XMA, CSA Catapult, Cardiff Medicentre, Linea Resourcing and Red Knight Consultancy.

The full shortlist can be found at www.stemawards.wales