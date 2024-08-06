Shortlist Announced for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards has announced the shortlist for the 2024 awards.
Organised by Grapevine Event Management, these awards aim to honour excellence and innovation across a variety of sectors including Financial & Professional Services, Retail, Tourism & Leisure and more. The judges were impressed by the high quality and diverse range of entries, and after much deliberation, the shortlist has been unveiled.
David Stevens, Chair of Judges said:
“As the Chair of the judging panel, I’m excited to hear from the remarkable business owners and leaders who drive success in our region. These awards are an opportunity to recognise their exceptional contributions to the economic prosperity of The Vale of Glamorgan.”
Talking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:
“We’re thrilled to unveil the shortlist for this year’s awards, each of the finalists exemplifies the spirit of innovation, resilience and dedication and we can’t wait to meet them all and learn more about the impact they have on the county.”
With 11 awards up for grabs, there are 31 companies shortlisted and invited to a panel interview. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts from the local area and wider business community; David Stevens, ex CEO of Admiral Group plc, Jill Gorin, whose previous roles include Senior Regeneration Officer, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Ben Joakim, Social Entrepreneur, Nicola Somerville, Head of Operations, Engagement & Government at CCR Energy and Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and Founder of The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.
On Friday 4th October 2024, the winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony held at The Vale Resort.
The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2024 finalists are:
Creative Business of the Year
- Crafted Arts
- Dimensional Art
- Shutter Hire
- White Gecko Events
Digital Business of the Year
- A1 Automations Agency Wales
- TMPR
- Wales Interactive
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Gemma Robertson – Crafted Arts
- Olga Bartlett – O.Bartlett Strength Therapy
- Soraya McDonnell – Soraya’s Cocktails and Desserts
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- Cadre
- TMPR
- Tramshed Tech
Green Business of the Year
- Fonmon Castle
- Môr Cleaning
- RDR Woodchip
Growth Business of the Year
- Môr Cleaning
- O.Bartlett Strength Therapy
- The Original Welsh Candle Co.
Retail Business of the Year
- Beloved Boutique
- Dimensional Art
- Farmers Pantry
- No39 of Cowbridge
- Noble Grape
- The Queen B Boutique
Start-Up Business of the Year
- CUBE
- Dog Adventure Land
- The Construction Hub Academy Wales
- Vale Jewellery Workshops
Technology & Innovation Business of the Year
- TherapyWorks
- Tramshed Tech
- Wales Interactive
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Bro Radio
- CUBE
- Motion Control Dance
- South Wales Aviation Museum
Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year
- Fonmon Castle
- Hensol Castle Distillery
- Heritage Tourism and Events
- True Aim Activities
The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2024 is sponsored by Associated British Ports, Erith, Renishaw, Swansea Building Society, Vale of Glamorgan Council and Stills. Business News Wales is also supporting The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards as its media partner.
Tickets are now on sale for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards here.