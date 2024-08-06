Shortlist Announced for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards has announced the shortlist for the 2024 awards.

Organised by Grapevine Event Management, these awards aim to honour excellence and innovation across a variety of sectors including Financial & Professional Services, Retail, Tourism & Leisure and more. The judges were impressed by the high quality and diverse range of entries, and after much deliberation, the shortlist has been unveiled.

David Stevens, Chair of Judges said:

“As the Chair of the judging panel, I’m excited to hear from the remarkable business owners and leaders who drive success in our region. These awards are an opportunity to recognise their exceptional contributions to the economic prosperity of The Vale of Glamorgan.”

Talking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“We’re thrilled to unveil the shortlist for this year’s awards, each of the finalists exemplifies the spirit of innovation, resilience and dedication and we can’t wait to meet them all and learn more about the impact they have on the county.”

With 11 awards up for grabs, there are 31 companies shortlisted and invited to a panel interview. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts from the local area and wider business community; David Stevens, ex CEO of Admiral Group plc, Jill Gorin, whose previous roles include Senior Regeneration Officer, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Ben Joakim, Social Entrepreneur, Nicola Somerville, Head of Operations, Engagement & Government at CCR Energy and Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and Founder of The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.

On Friday 4th October 2024, the winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony held at The Vale Resort.

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2024 finalists are:

Creative Business of the Year

Crafted Arts

Dimensional Art

Shutter Hire

White Gecko Events

Digital Business of the Year

A1 Automations Agency Wales

TMPR

Wales Interactive

Entrepreneur of the Year

Gemma Robertson – Crafted Arts

Olga Bartlett – O.Bartlett Strength Therapy

Soraya McDonnell – Soraya’s Cocktails and Desserts

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

Cadre

TMPR

Tramshed Tech

Green Business of the Year

Fonmon Castle

Môr Cleaning

RDR Woodchip

Growth Business of the Year

Môr Cleaning

O.Bartlett Strength Therapy

The Original Welsh Candle Co.

Retail Business of the Year

Beloved Boutique

Dimensional Art

Farmers Pantry

No39 of Cowbridge

Noble Grape

The Queen B Boutique

Start-Up Business of the Year

CUBE

Dog Adventure Land

The Construction Hub Academy Wales

Vale Jewellery Workshops

Technology & Innovation Business of the Year

TherapyWorks

Tramshed Tech

Wales Interactive

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Bro Radio

CUBE

Motion Control Dance

South Wales Aviation Museum

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year

Fonmon Castle

Hensol Castle Distillery

Heritage Tourism and Events

True Aim Activities

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2024 is sponsored by Associated British Ports, Erith, Renishaw, Swansea Building Society, Vale of Glamorgan Council and Stills. Business News Wales is also supporting The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards as its media partner.

Tickets are now on sale for The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards here.