Shaw Healthcare Appoints Former Hospital Director to Senior Role in Wales

A former hospital director with more than 25 years’ experience in the care sector has joined the UK’s largest employee-owned healthcare company, Shaw healthcare.

Abigail Katsande, who has senior leadership experience across numerous UK-wide care providers, joined Shaw healthcare in January 2023.

As Regional Operations Director, Ms Katsande will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of high-quality care at Shaw healthcare’s 37 homes in Wales, the South West, and the West Midlands.

She brings decades of managerial and clinical experience, including roles as Director of Nursing Care at Linc Cymru Housing Association, where she led in setting strategy, stakeholder engagement, quality and safety and policy development. Her latest role was as Hospital Director at Ludlow Street Healthcare, where she was responsible for the delivery of care and operational performance, whilst continuing to develop commercial opportunities with purchasers and referrers.

Ms Katsande has also been a trustee for the Abbeyfield Wales Society – a charity providing homes to older people throughout the UK – since 2019.

Commenting on her appointment, she said:

“Shaw is focused on delivering outstanding care – the quality of care we would want for our loved ones – and coupled with its employee-owned status, it makes this new role a truly exciting opportunity. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented management teams across Wales, the South West and West Midlands and the countless dedicated care home staff members across the region to continue to deliver outstanding services to our residents.”

Russell Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Shaw healthcare, said: