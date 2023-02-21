Bwyd Abertawe Receives £97,000 Funding to Develop Swansea Food Network

The funding will also support the launch of a food charter for Swansea at the Swansea Conference on March 29

Bwyd Abertawe, the sustainable food partnership and network for Swansea, has been awarded £97,000 to help grow the network and progress its work to make Swansea a Sustainable Food Place.

The funding, which comes from the Welsh Government for Sustainable Food Partnerships/Cross-Sector Food Partnership, will bolster funding received in 2022 from Sustainable Food Places to support the network’s development, including making a food charter for Swansea during 2022-23.

“The grant will increase staff time within the project, as well as making a Bwyd Abertawe small grant available for sustainable food-focussed activity in Swansea,” said Mary Duckett, development officer at Bwyd Abertawe. “Bwyd Abertawe will also increase engagement, and implement its vision of regenerative, nutritious and fair food systems by forming a five-year Sustainable Food Plan for Swansea.”

Bwyd Abertawe is based in Swansea’s Environment Centre. Established in 2022, it aims to bring about positive change across Swansea’s food system. By making Swansea a Sustainable Food Place (SFP) it will bring the city into a fast-growing social movement working across all aspects of the food system to solve some of today’s most pressing social, environmental and economic issues. These include working for a sustainable food economy, healthy food for all, and food for the planet.

Bwyd Abertawe plans to launch the Bwyd Abertawe Food Charter on March 29 at the Swansea Conference in Swansea Arena.

“We’re looking forward to attending the conference, where attendees will be able to sign up to the charter,” said Mary. “They will also be able to join Bwyd Abertawe network, receive quarterly e-news, and receive invitations to future public meetings. “This will be a very important year for Bwyd Abertawe and we’re excited about what can be achieved. We hope lots of people will come and see us at the conference to discuss what we’re doing and how they can get involved.”

Anyone interested in exhibiting at the Swansea Conference can contact Zoe Antrobus: [email protected]

Further information can be found here: https://www.4theregion.org.uk/swansea-city-centre-conference-2023/

You can book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/507366716507