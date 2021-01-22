Sero Certifies as a B Corporation

Cardiff based energy service provider and zero carbon homebuilder Sero, has announced its certification as a B Corp, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of Sero’s operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. B Corps are businesses that use profits and growth for a greater good and have a positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.

Sero deliver services to enable the decarbonisation of new and existing homes, using a mix of smart energy management and renewable technologies (such as solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps and EV charging), reducing both the carbon footprint and energy bills for each home. As well as designing and project managing the retrofit process, Sero also provides ongoing energy services to residents, who are able to manage the comfort of their home using the smart Sero Life app.

Businesses are externally assessed across a range of criteria and must meet a certain overall score to qualify. Criteria include governance and transparency; working standards; community impact; environmental impact and customer impact. By becoming a B Corp, Sero is committing to greater transparency, accountability, and ambitions across these areas.

Sero is now part of a community of over 3,700 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 450 companies and includes well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop, and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

James Williams, Managing Director of Sero says:

“Our mission is to accelerate the transition to Net Zero, focusing on the homes in which we live. Becoming a B Corp has helped us focus on how we can become the best possible business in the way we operate, and the way we develop our culture, as a foundation to us growing our business and helping deliver a net zero carbon world.”

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK says: