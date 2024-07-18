Senior Relationship Manager for Wales Appointed at Triodos Bank UK

Triodos Bank UK, a leader in sustainable banking, has announced Tony Kear’s appointment as Senior Relationship Manager within the Wellbeing sector of the business banking team.

Tony’s appointment continues Triodos’ work in assisting business operators to deliver positive social and environmental impact across the UK, with a particular focus on Wales.

Tony has nearly 40 years’ experience in banking and corporate finance, having previously held positions at major high street banks including RBS, NatWest and Barclays. Tony has dedicated nearly two decades to specialising in the changing needs of the healthcare sector and more recently residential property development.

Since joining Triodos, Tony has already overseen transactions that will enable specialised care businesses to expand, helping to support the care of the most vulnerable people in our society in regulated or supported living settings across the UK.

Tony said:

“Triodos’ ethical mission to change banking and the planet motivated me to join the team. With a shared commitment and clear growth plans to support the changing needs of the healthcare, education, childcare, arts and culture and recreational sectors within our Wellbeing theme we will continue to build on the positive social impact of Triodos Bank UK.”

Triodos Bank UK has a team of over 30 relationship and corporate finance managers in its business banking team. The team is structured to cover five areas of expertise that will help the bank and its clients work towards a more sustainable future . The Wellbeing team covers sectors including education, healthcare and childcare, as well as arts, culture and leisure.

Outside of work, Tony is a proud baritone singer in the Blaenavon Male Voice Choir, a keen cricket fan and has a passion for gardening.

Phill Bate, Director of Business Banking at Triodos Bank UK, said: