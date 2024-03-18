Senior Leadership Expansion for Cardiff Communications Agency

Creative communications agency, Millrace Marketing, has expanded its senior leadership team following a year of diversification and series of new client wins.
The B Corp certified agency has recently appointed Anna Taylor-Jarvis as its Creative Lead and internally promoted Carys Bryant to Campaign Director.
Anna Taylor-Jarvis joins the team having gained experience as a Senior Designer at a south Wales PR agency and renowned international advertising agency JCDecaux, leading on innovative campaigns and national branding projects. Responsible for the creative delivery of projects, Ms Taylor-Jarvis will shape the creative direction of brands such as Tregroes Waffles, Cwmpas and Hartpury College.
Carys Bryant joined Millrace in 2022 and after a successful few years has been promoted to Campaign Director. Ms Bryant joined Millrace with previous experience at another Welsh agency and with over a decade within the Marketing and Partnerships team at world-famous department store, Harrods, managing B2B and B2C relationships and creative campaigns. As a native Welsh speaker, Ms Bryant will be overseeing bilingual marketing campaigns throughout Wales and the implementation of Millrace’s growing specialism in ESG marketing.
Managing Director, Laura Aherne comments:
“As our client base has developed and evolved, I am delighted to strengthen the senior team to continue delivering excellence across our marketing, communications and design services. Both Anna and Carys are a perfect fit for Millrace, bringing an energy and experience that fulfils our growth strategy.”