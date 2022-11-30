Search for Wales’ Best Startups Begins

The search is on to find Wales’ best new businesses with the launch of the StartUp Awards National Series.

Now in its second year, the series will shine a light on the flourishing startup scene across the UK which has seen more than 1.2 million new businesses created in the past two financial years alone – equal to one start-up per minute.

Last year’s awards saw over 2,500 entries nationally, which were whittled down to 900 finalists that between them generated £300 million annually and employed over 5,000 people.

Start-ups are the lifeblood of the economy and as such, the awards seek to celebrate the people who will lead the way through the coming challenges into 2023 and beyond.

Organised by the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the series will recognise the achievements of individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken risks to launch a new product or service.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, believes that the entrepreneurial community will be the key to navigating the uncertainty of the next few years.

He said:

“We often talk about the importance of start-ups and how they will shape the future of our economy. However, what’s often forgotten is just why there is so much power in these new enterprises. “The superpower of the startup is in its ability to be flexible and adapt to challenges by finding new and innovative ways to overcome them. As we emerge from one economic downturn and steel ourselves for another, it is the dynamic and hard-working entrepreneurs across every part of the UK that will be critical to new growth and will, yet again, save the economy “In 2023, the StartUp Awards National Series will celebrate the incredible contribution of founders and their businesses in every nation and region of the UK and recognise the impact they make in terms of innovation, job creation and prosperity. The awards will also shine a light on the achievements of so many brilliant new ventures from all corners of the UK that inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

The StartUp Awards National Series opened for entries across the UK on the 28th November with a deadline of 17th February 2023.

For more information and to register your interest, head to www.nationalstartupawards.com