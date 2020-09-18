Sam Warburton Becomes Ambassador For Panasonic

International rugby legend Sam Warburton has become an ambassador for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK.

The Welsh rugby star, who won 74 caps for his country and captained Wales and the British & Irish Lions, will represent the qualities of Panasonic’s market-leading rugged notebooks, tablets and handheld devices for business.

“Sam is one of the great sporting leaders of our generation and an ideal ambassador for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK,”

said Daniel Creasey, UK Marketing Manager for Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business.

“His ability to lead from the front and his reputation for being tough, quick, dynamic and agile are all attributes we value in our products for industry.”

Sam and Panasonic are currently working on a number of leadership and marketing campaigns that will launch in the Autumn of 2020.