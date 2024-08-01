Property  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach Leaderboard
Openreach section sidebar
Sidebar-Advert-Roberts-Limbrick
1 August 2024
Property

Sale of Redwither Business Centre Wrexham Completes

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Legat Owen has completed the sale of Redwither Business Centre and land on Wrexham Industrial Estate on behalf of Wrexham County Borough Council.

Following a competitive tender process, the former business centre offices and land were sold to a local property investor who plans to clear the 1.56 hectare (3.87 acres) site for redevelopment and a proposed investment over £5,000,000.

Director Mark Diaper in the Business Space Team at Legat Owen commented:

“We had strong interest from the outset of marketing from both local occupiers and developers. The site is situated in a prominent position with frontage to Abbey Road and lends itself to a number of uses.  It is the purchasers intention to demolish the redundant office building and move forward with a planning application for redevelopment.”

Situated in the heart of Wrexham Industrial Estate, the site enjoys a prominent position beside the iconic landmark, Redwither Tower.  Wrexham Industrial Estate is home to over 340 businesses creating employment for over 10,000 people.


Columns & Features:
Property
21 June 2024

Town Centre Transition Offers a Huge Opportunity
Property
19 June 2024

The Property Sector Needs A More Supportive Work Environment
Property
18 June 2024

Driving Change in Architecture: Our Journey to B Corp Certification
Property
12 June 2024

When Life is Like an Unfair Game of Monopoly

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //