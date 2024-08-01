Sale of Redwither Business Centre Wrexham Completes

Legat Owen has completed the sale of Redwither Business Centre and land on Wrexham Industrial Estate on behalf of Wrexham County Borough Council.
Following a competitive tender process, the former business centre offices and land were sold to a local property investor who plans to clear the 1.56 hectare (3.87 acres) site for redevelopment and a proposed investment over £5,000,000.
Director Mark Diaper in the Business Space Team at Legat Owen commented:
“We had strong interest from the outset of marketing from both local occupiers and developers. The site is situated in a prominent position with frontage to Abbey Road and lends itself to a number of uses. It is the purchasers intention to demolish the redundant office building and move forward with a planning application for redevelopment.”
Situated in the heart of Wrexham Industrial Estate, the site enjoys a prominent position beside the iconic landmark, Redwither Tower. Wrexham Industrial Estate is home to over 340 businesses creating employment for over 10,000 people.