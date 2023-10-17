RWE to Showcase Potential Opportunities for South Wales Businesses

RWE, the UK’s leading energy generator, is inviting businesses to attend an event in Ebbw Vale as it looks to expand its pool of potential suppliers for onshore wind projects in south Wales.

The company is developing two onshore wind farms in south Wales, one at Pen March near Rhymney, and another near Abertillery, alongside further projects elsewhere in the country.

RWE, which has offices in Baglan and Llandarcy, plus operational wind farms in Swansea and Carmarthenshire, will be sharing details of its procurement processes so local businesses can understand what action is needed to prepare for upcoming opportunities.

Attendees at the event, which will take place on the morning of 25 October, will also gain an understanding of the wider support available to prepare for procurement and will be able to speak directly to the RWE team.

Eleri Davies, Head of Onshore Development: Wales and England, for RWE, said:

“With two onshore wind farms in development in south Wales, as well as further development projects which include battery storage and solar, there are real opportunities for businesses if they wish to pursue work in renewable energy.

“RWE’s operational assets in the country have a history stretching back more than a century and we have almost 350 staff here, so we understand that it is possible to meet many of our requirements locally. We therefore want to ensure companies are able to understand the opportunities and processes sufficiently well to be able to take advantage.

“I would encourage any business based in the south Wales valleys which has the capability or potential to work in this sector to register and attend.”

The event

RWE’s South Wales Supplier Event will take place starting at 8.45am Wednesday 25th October at The General Offices, Steelworks Road, Ebbw Vale and will end before midday.

Attendance is free, but places must be pre-booked via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/713796353107.