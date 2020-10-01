Rugby Stars Team Up to Promote New Fitness App

Wales international rugby stars Alex Cuthbert and Gareth Anscombe are teaming up with the manufacturer of Get Jerky, the award-winning, Welsh beef jerky snacks, to promote their free, new health and fitness app and website.

Exeter Chiefs wing Cuthbert, Ospreys fly half Anscombe and Dean Jones, director of mobile media specialist Route Media, have launched technology company Fitap with the aim of connecting users with fitness and mental health services.

The company has devised a comparison app and website – https://fitap.co.uk/ – which “opens a world of workouts around you with a few simple clicks”. They provide easy access for consumers to find all types of fitness options and mental health support near them or online.

The app is free for users and helps fitness providers to attract new clients easily and affordably.

The Fitap founders are using Wales as a testbed as they target growth for the business. Since June, there have been more than 3,500 downloads of the app on social media platforms, with more than 160 businesses advertising 900 classes.

To unlock more benefits for users and help them with their health and fitness goals, Fitap is teaming up with like-minded partner businesses, such as Trailhead Fine Foods, Welshpool-based manufacturers of Get Jerky snacks.

These partner businesses offer exclusive deals and discount codes for Fitap users, to help them with their health and fitness goals'. Trailhead Fine Foods is offering a 15 per cent discount on Get Jerky snacks to Fitap members.

Fitap is running a giveaway competition on its Facebook and Instagram pages and asking people to follow both Fitap and Trailhead on social media, to like/share the post and tag two friends in the comments. In return, they will have a chance to win a case of Get Jerky snacks and a t-shirt.

Alex is a big fan of the Get Jerky snacks.

“They're a perfect snack for my time between training and easy to keep in my bag or car,” he said. “I'd highly recommend for anyone looking for a quick high protein snack. I love their different range of flavours too.”

Emma Morris, Trailhead Fine Foods’ business development manager, said:

“We are delighted to be associated with Fitap and its rugby star founders. We hope this partnership will be mutually beneficial by raising greater awareness of both the app and our award-winning Get Jerky flavours. “Our Get Jerky is a popular and tasty snack for people who love to train. It’s good for recovery and muscle building, is an energy source and has just 120 calories per 40g pack. In addition, our premium beef jerky is gluten free, high in protein and low in fat, which makes it a much healthier alternative to sugary and high fat snacks.”

Trailhead’s Spicy Chilli and new Teriyaki flavoured snacks recently won Great Taste one star awards, which recognise “food that delivers fantastic flavour”. Get Jerky snacks, which are available in eight different flavour, use responsibly sourced PGI Welsh Beef which marinated using secret, unique recipes.

The snacks may be ordered from the company’s online shop at https://www.trailheadfinefoods.co.uk and are also available in more than 100 stockists across the UK, ranging from service stations and farm shops to convenience stores, pubs and hotels.

Sales have grown by 300 per cent in the past year. During the pandemic lockdown, sales through the online shop more than doubled.