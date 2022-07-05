Royal Welsh Virtual Business Show Launches Next Week

A pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, The Royal Welsh Show is back on Monday 18th July following a 2 year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year its supported by a new business focused virtual experience.

The virtual Show replaced the cancelled shows, but due to its success it will feature alongside the real event, providing additional digital content and useful information. We are grateful to Business News Wales and also NatWest Cymru for their support in producing and funding this digital content.

That relationship is set to continue this year with the virtual offering focused specifically on business discussions that will hosted by former first minister Carwyn Jones and Ecosystem Manager at NatWest Cymru, Gemma Casey.

The virtual Business experience starts a few days before the main event on the 14th July and runs a week following the show with over 40 virtual panel events and audio interviews covering a wide range of topics affecting rural businesses in Wales.

Steve Hughson, RWAS CEO Commented:

“Whilst the last two years have been extremely challenging, we now look with renewed enthusiasm at bringing normality back to the Royal Welsh Show with a packed programme of Displays, Competitions, demonstrations and of course tradestands with something for everyone.” “I am delighted that we are also continuing our digital transformation journey by producing a virtual business experience, complimenting many of the in-person conversations and meetings that will be taking place at the show itself.” “Retaining the learning we have gathered via the virtual show experiences over the last few years is also important, particularly as we move to a more digitally connected society. Our digital presence is important as we seek to engage with our younger more digital savvy communities in the future.”

Kevin Morgan, NatWest Cymru Board, Commented:

“As the biggest lender to the agricultural sector in Wales, we are delighted to once again be supporting the Royal Welsh Show and this pioneering digital platform. Innovation is key to the growth and evolution of the farming sector in Wales, and are dedicated team of Welsh agricultural relationship managers are focused on ensuring the industry is supported so it can mitigate the current economic challenges before moving forwards to prosperity in the years ahead. The Royal Welsh Virtual Business Show will be a chance for us to bring a wide range of sector experts to the table to discuss and share knowledge on the important matters affecting the industry.’’

Mark Powney, Managing Director, Business News Wales commented:

“I’m delighted that Business News Wales has secured the contract to work with the RWAS again, producing what promises to be a highly informative virtual business experience. As well as delivering this year’s Virtual Business experience, our production team will also share all sessions with our own daily audience of more than 20,000 viewers, putting the show in front of a new business audience this year. Our video, graphics, editorial and web development teams are working around the clock to ensure this year’s virtual experience is a digital success.”

With a packed programme of activities, attractions, competitions, displays, live entertainment and shopping, there's plenty to see and do as the main show returns to Llanelwedd.

To book your tickets for this years main in person show – click here

To participate in the virtual show, contact the team at Business News Wales at [email protected]