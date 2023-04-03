Route Media on Track for Significant Growth After Landing Transport for Wales Contract

Digital Out of Home Media owner Route Media has announced its most recent national sales partnership with Transport for Wales.

The seven-year partnership is Route Media’s largest contract to date and will see Route’s highly-skilled 25-strong team grow by over 25%, with the creation of six new roles.

Route Media has made a name for itself providing innovative advertising solutions and has been selected to oversee prime spots at Transport for Wales’ (TfW’s) railway stations and portfolio of roadside sites across Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, Rhyl, Wrexham, Bangor, Shrewsbury and Chester.

This latest contract means Route Media will now supply advertising space across more than 700 sites in Wales, including TfW’s digital and static media offering.

The #RightRoute partnership demonstrates TfW’s commitment to the customer experience, the environment and its substantial contribution to the Welsh economy.

Route Media aims to increase the number of sustainable digital assets across TfW’s estate, in keeping with TfW’s longstanding promotion of Wales’ Wellbeing of Future Generations Act.

Route Media’s Managing Director, Rhys Harrington, explains:

“We are always looking to support our economy by working with our network of Welsh sub-contractors, which is just one of many synergies we have with TfW. “We are proud to be working with TfW on moving towards our ‘Digital First’ vision as a sustainable, socially conscious business.”

Owain Taylor-Shaw, Senior Commercial Development Manager at Transport for Wales, sees Route Media as a great fit. He said: