Robert Lloyd Griffiths Appointed ICAEW Director for Wales

Chartered accountancy body ICAEW has appointed Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE as its new Director in Wales.

Robert will support ICAEW Chartered Accountants in Wales and the businesses they work with whilst working with key stakeholders at the Senedd.

Previously the National Director for the Institute of Directors in Wales, Robert holds several non-executive and advisory positions and is a board member of Qualifications Wales. He has a degree in banking and finance from Cardiff University and was awarded an OBE in the 2014 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to the economy and voluntary services in Wales.

Robert said:

“It is a real privilege to join ICAEW at a time when long-term sustainable growth, good governance and financial propriety are at the top of the agenda as we begin the journey to net-zero and economic recovery from COVID-19. “The Institute has a fantastic reputation, with more than 3,100 members in Wales who are at the very heart of boardrooms and our economy. I look forward to meeting chartered accountants across Wales and I will strive to ensure that the voice of Welsh business is heard loud and clear.”

Melanie Christie, ICAEW’s Director of Regions, said: