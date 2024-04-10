RJ Chartered Surveyors Bolsters Agency Team with Two Key Appointments

Swansea-based RJ Chartered Surveyors, a leading property consultancy specialising in commercial and residential services, is delighted to announce the expansion of its agency team with the strategic appointment of James Smale-Davies and Harry Rowland.

This marks a significant period of growth within the business as it drives to expand its commercial portfolio across Wales in 2024.

James Smale-Davies, who has over 12 years’ experience within the property industry joins RJ Chartered Surveyors as the new Head of Agency. James’ strategic approach and extensive network will play a pivotal role in driving forward the consultancy’s ambitions for growth.

Commenting on his appointment, James Smale-Davies, said:

“I am thrilled to be joining RJ Chartered Surveyors at such an exciting time. The company’s commitment to excellence and its ambitious growth plans align perfectly with my own professional goals. “As we work our way through 2024, it is my priority to leverage my experience to further enhance the firm’s position in the market. RJ Chartered Surveyors already boasts a strong and varied portfolio of commercial properties, and I am determined to grow this further across the country.”

Accompanying James is Harry Rowland, who has been appointed as a Trainee Commercial Agent. Harry said:

“Having just qualified as a surveyor, I couldn’t be prouder to start my career at such a trusted and valued firm. 2024 has so much in store and I’m looking forward to getting stuck-in to help the firm grow from strength-to-strength.”

Commenting on the two new appointments is RJ Chartered Surveyors director, Gareth Harries:

“We are delighted to welcome James and Harry to our commercial team. Their expertise and fresh perspectives will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our position in the market and expand our commercial offerings. We are confident that their contributions will drive our business forward and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

RJ Chartered Surveyors has worked within the property industry for over 30 years and offers a broad range of property-related services under one roof. Based in the Ethos building in the SA1 Swansea Waterfront development, the firm works with clients across Wales.