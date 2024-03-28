RICS Launches Consultation on the Valuation of Pubs and Other Licensed Leisure Premises

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has launched a consultation on the valuation of licensed premises, including public houses, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Property valuation, particularly for properties hosting active businesses, can be complex. RICS is committed to producing accurate professional standards that aid clarity for professionals and non-professionals alike.

This consultation, initially delayed by the impact of the pandemic on leisure premises, is in preparation for the release of the upcoming second edition of RICS' professional standard, The Valuation of Licensed Leisure Property including Public Houses, Bars, Nightclubs and Restaurants.

While expert valuation professionals, and forums consisting of tenants, operators, trade bodies pub companies and other stakeholders, working throughout the UK, informed the draft changes it is crucial that RICS gains as much input for this consultation as possible.

Some of the draft changes of the new edition include:

Expansion of the standard to cover the whole of the UK

Full integration of broader RICS standards, such as the valuation of individual trade related properties section of the RICS Global Red Book

An updated separate chapter covering the valuation of tied pubs

A new concise design adaptable for a range of market activity and valuation purposes

Information for non-valuation professionals

Charles Golding, RICS Senior Specialist, Valuation and Investment Advisory, said: