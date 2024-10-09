Residents Welcome Temporary Homes in Modular Housing Scheme

Cardiff families going through the stressful experience of being homeless have described how a new modular housing scheme in Grangetown is providing a safe and supportive environment in their time of need.

The innovative development, Ffordd-y-Rhaffau, on the former gasworks site on Ferry Road is providing temporary accommodation to 154 families while Cardiff Council works with them to find a more permanent housing solution.

Built offsite using modern methods of construction (MMC) and lowered onto their final position on-site with all the groundworks completed by national developer, Wates Group, the last few units on the development of highly energy-efficient, one to four bedroom properties have now been handed over to the council.

Very shortly, new families will be moving to the new homes on the site, which also boasts a community centre where a range of council and partner support services and activities are delivered for residents.

Current resident, Sophie, a mum of two young children, has been living at Ffordd-Y-Rhaffau for a couple of months.

She said:

“The accommodation is lovely. We were in a hotel before and it was quite stressful cramped in one room. “But here it's lovely, you have your own independence but if you do need help, the staff are here to help all the time. “It's a nice community here. There's always loads going on. The community centre is great for the kids, it's a nice environment. “This is just temporary, but it feels like home for now. It's not forever but it's nice to be here for now.”

Another mum of two, Masuma, said:

“It's been really good here. It's an amazing space and there are friendly people. It's very safe. There are lots of activities going on. If I have any issues, the officers are always there to help me with any problems. “The bungalow is lovely – nice, spacious kitchen area and living room. And I love the garden. Having somewhere to stay like this has really helped me, mentally.”

With funding from Welsh Government's Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme, Ffordd-Y-Rhaffau is part of the council's response to what it described as “the tremendous pressures on housing and homeless services” in the city over recent times that resulted in the authority declaring a housing emergency in December 2023. More people than ever before are seeking help, with a severe shortage of good quality, affordable housing in the city at the heart of the crisis.

In the longer term, the council has plans to develop the Gasworks site to provide around 500 new homes, a mix of private homes and council housing, to contribute to the authority's target of building 4,000 new homes across the city. As these permanent homes are developed in phases, the modular homes can be dismantled and reused at other locations in the city in response to housing need.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“Experiencing homelessness is no doubt traumatic, so it's really pleasing to hear that the families staying at Ffordd Y Rhaffau appreciate their temporary homes and the support they are receiving. Nobody wants to be living in temporary accommodation but the fantastic staff here are dedicated to ensuring people are comfortable and supported during their stay, while we work with them to find a more permanent home which is an incredibly challenging task in the current climate.”

Curtis Hillberg, Project Director – Wates Residential, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our involvement in Grangetown. At Wates, we reimagine places for people to thrive – and throughout this project we have worked with the Council to find innovative ways to provide high quality, energy efficient and sustainable homes to those who need them the most.”

In addition to its successful housing development programme that is delivering more affordable homes across the city, the council recently acquired two commercial buildings and vacant land in Cardiff Bay to create 250 more homes quickly. Plans to buy properties that would provide a further 280 new homes have also been approved by Cabinet.