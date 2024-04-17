Renewable Energy: Lessons Wales Can Learn About Community Benefits

Wales will need enhanced community energy models to meet its net zero targets, according to the IWA.

Its report Sharing Power, Spreading Wealth outlines that the private sector is key not only to achieving decarbonisation of energy, but also to ensuring that the resulting economic benefits stay within Wales.

Business News Wales editor Gemma Casey spoke to report author Lydia Godden about work ongoing in Denmark, Canada and Scotland which could provide a blueprint for developments here.

Read the report in full here.