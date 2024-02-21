Renewable Energy Business Celebrates Record Numbers and Team Growth Ahead of First Solar Expo

An acclaimed renewable energy business is celebrating another award-winning and record-breaking year.

Carbon Zero Renewables – part of the Carbon Zero Group based in Old Colwyn, St Asaph and Mochdre – has announced its highest ever annual accounts.

The firm has also taken on new employees, including a personal assistant, videographer, sales, and finance staff, taking the team to 25, and there are plans to recruit more in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Gareth Jones has picked up yet another trophy, a Lifetime Achievement accolade from the prestigious Clean Energy Awards.

With recent developments also including a fleet of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and the launch of two popular YouTube podcasts – Eco Talk Rewired, and the Managing Director Diaries – the company continues to go from strength to strength and has secured major contracts with large organisations nationwide in past months.

“In 2023, we became a National Contractor, securing projects across the UK,” said Gareth, a Net Zero Ambassador for the North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council's Net Zero North Wales network, and Vice President of the Federation of Master Builders in Wales. “Solar and battery installations have surged over the last few years, we have a £5million order book and that looks to increase with more clients coming on daily. “We've installed solar energy systems for some fantastic businesses recently, especially here in North Wales – Zip World UK, Mostyn Estates, and Palins Holiday Park among them – and there are exciting partnerships underway, and on the horizon, as more and more people are lowering their carbon footprint and focusing on long-term sustainability. “With the new sales representatives we have in place bringing a wealth of experience to our existing team, I am confident we will support even more private and public sector organisations in 2024.”

He added:

“On a personal note, to win a lifetime achievement award is a huge honour, as I am so passionate about this industry and helping as many people as I can on their journey toward net zero. “That's a big reason for us launching the podcasts, particularly Eco Talk Rewired as we discuss, debate, and shine a light on the big issues facing the sector, what homeowners can do to lower their bills and there is a particular focus on health and safety given there are so many unscrupulous installers and rogue traders out there. “So much so, we have organised the region’s only Solar and Battery Expo over two days from February 23 at Eirias Park in Colwyn Bay.”

A leader in the renewable energy arena, Gareth says they take that position more seriously than ever before.

“Sometimes people don't know which way to turn, so whether it's the podcasts, the free energy surveys we offer or my role as a Net Zero Ambassador, we will continue to beat the drum for ‘safe solar' using the latest technology,” he added. “The response already has been fantastic, people are watching and giving us their feedback, so we are very thankful for that and hope more and more viewers join us in the future.”

For support, guidance, and more information on renewable energy options, visit the website www.carbonzerorenewables.co.uk or call 08450 34 35 40.

To watch the podcast, visit YouTube: www.youtube.com/@EcoTalkPodcast.

To attend the Solar and Battery Expo visit: Solar and Battery Expo Tickets, Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite.