Register Now for MOD Science and Technology Summit

Industry and academia invited to free Supercharging Science 2022 networking and engagement event in Wales, as MOD launches ambitious new science programmes.

A major summit to bring together the best minds in science and technology is to be held in Wales on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Supercharging Science 2022: Securing Strategic Advantage through Science and Technology will take place on 7 June 2022 at the International Convention Centre in Newport.

The free event for representatives from industry and academia will officially launch the MOD’s new science and technology research portfolio.

It will include talks from experts at the MOD and Dstl, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

To secure your ticket and for more details please visit the registration page. Registration will close at 5pm on Friday 20 May 2022.

Networking and engagement will be a central part of the day, as well as advice and guidance on how your organisation can access MOD funding and collaborate with our programmes.

The MOD is committed to working closer with industry and academia to harness the best scientific and technological advances to keep the UK safe and prosperous.

We are looking to attract potential new suppliers, especially from academia and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as organisations already in our supply chain.