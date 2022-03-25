Redrow Donates £50,000 to the Ukraine DEC Fund and Match-Funds Colleague Fundraising

Ewloe headquartered Redrow is the latest Welsh company to donate to the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee Fund.
The housebuilder is donating £50,000 to the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) fund to assist the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Redrow has also pledged to match-fund any colleague fundraising for the Ukraine DEC up to £1,000 per colleague.
With over 2,300 people working for the housebuilder across Wales and England, this fundraising initiative comes following a groundswell of support across the business for the victims of this crisis and the desire of colleagues to contribute to this very important cause. Redrow’s match-fund will be capped at £100,000, with the overall aim of generating a total donation pot of £150,000.
Matthew Pratt, Redrow’s Group CEO, comments:
The decision to give to the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee was never a question of ‘if’ but ‘how?’ we would support the cause. Following an internal Executive discussion, the decision to match-fund our colleagues’ fundraising efforts was made with a view to further bolster the generosity of our teams. We also hope that their efforts inspire others, both across our communities and the wider industry, to support this cause however they can.