Redrow Donates £50,000 to the Ukraine DEC Fund and Match-Funds Colleague Fundraising

Ewloe headquartered Redrow is the latest Welsh company to donate to the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee Fund.

The housebuilder is donating £50,000 to the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) fund to assist the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Redrow has also pledged to match-fund any colleague fundraising for the Ukraine DEC up to £1,000 per colleague.

With over 2,300 people working for the housebuilder across Wales and England, this fundraising initiative comes following a groundswell of support across the business for the victims of this crisis and the desire of colleagues to contribute to this very important cause. Redrow’s match-fund will be capped at £100,000, with the overall aim of generating a total donation pot of £150,000.

Matthew Pratt, Redrow’s Group CEO, comments: