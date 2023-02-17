Recently Rebranded Comms Agency Folk Announces 62% Growth

Cardiff-based agency reports strong growth and announces new partnership as part of mission to champion inclusive communications

Multi award-winning creative communications agency Folk has today reported 62% quarterly income growth year-on-year, just three months after rebranding as part of its ongoing ambition to make representation and inclusion in marketing the norm.

The independent Cardiff-based agency, which was founded by CEO Sharon Flaherty in 2014, recently rebranded from BrandContent to Folk and emphasised its commitment to creating inclusive communications.

Just three months after the agency refocus, it has contributed towards a 62% yoy uplift in the first quarter of its financial year

The growth comes off the back of a record year for the agency which saw income increase 56% in its 2021/2022 financial year.

The agency’s Wales-based clients include FTSE 100 Admiral, Atradius, Principality Building Society and Welsh Government. It’s offering spans insights, strategy and full-blown creative campaigns as well as media relations including newsjacking and content generation.

To further cement the agency’s commitment to inclusivity in media and comms and drive the agency forward, it is also announcing its new partnership with Cardiff-based inclusive theatre company Hijinx.

The world-leading organisation provides performance training for actors with autism and other learning disabilities, providing them with the skills needed to become professional performers.

While one in five people in Wales (21.1%) [1] currently live with a disability, Folk’s financial sponsorship will go towards supporting the operational running of Hijinx – helping even more of its actors find jobs in theatre and film and to ultimately challenge people’s perceptions about learning disability.

Sharon Flaherty, CEO of Folk said:

“Our aim is to be a powerful ally to brands supporting them in creating commercial campaigns, but doing so without prejudice. So as part of that mission, it’s really important for us to support and champion the other great organisations that are already working hard to get people from all backgrounds heard, represented, valued, and empowered. “I believe this partnership with Hijinx Theatre will help us to keep improving the visibility of underrepresented groups on screen, which will keep up the momentum on normalising difference and hitting home the message of the importance of representation for all in the marketing, PR and the advertising industries.”

Sarah Horner, CEO of Hijinx says: