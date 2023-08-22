RDP Law Welcomes Hexa Finance into Respected Newport Office

Leading law firm RDP Law, known for its exceptional legal services and commitment to client success, is delighted to announce the strategic relocation of prominent financial services company Hexa Finance into RDP’s Newport office.

The move reflects Hexa’s commitment to providing unparalleled business finance solutions as well as expanding its presence in the city of Newport and surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to call Wentwood House our new home,” said Ben Davies of Hexa Finance. “This relocation marks an exciting chapter in the growth of Hexa, and we are confident that the move will enable us to help more businesses access the finance they need to grow, whilst having a positive impact on our local community”

The new office space, located on Langstone Business Park, is designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and client-centric operations for Hexa. The proximity to other major companies and the legal expertise available at RDP Law will undoubtedly enhance Hexa Finance’s capacity to meet its clients’ diverse needs effectively.

James Davies, Director of RDP Law remarked

“We’re delighted to welcome our friends at Hexa to Wentwood House and shall look forward to working alongside them from that base in the future”.

The new location will offer an upgraded, modern office that aligns with Hexa Finance’s forward-thinking approach. The company remains committed to its core mission of empowering clients to navigate the complexities of the financial world with confidence and ease.

About Hexa Finance:

Hexa Finance is a dynamic financial services and consultancy business dedicated to providing comprehensive business finance products to clients across the UK. With a team of experienced professionals and a client-centric approach, Hexa Finance empowers individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals with confidence.

About RDP Law:

RDP Law is a prestigious law firm known for its exceptional legal services and dedication to client success. With a team of seasoned lawyers across various practice areas, RDP Law has earned a reputation as a reliable partner for businesses and individuals seeking specialist legal advice.