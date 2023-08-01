Radyr Lawn Tennis Club Unveils Thomas H Wood as Lead Sponsor

Prominent Cardiff estate agent Thomas H Wood has been announced as the lead partner of Radyr Lawn Tennis Club for 2023 and into next year.

The family run sales and letting agent, which has a showroom on Station Road in Radyr, will support its local club financially as well as providing prizes for fundraising events throughout the year.

Radyr Lawn Tennis Club was established in 1914 and aims to provide the local community with top-class tennis and social facilities which promotes and encourages participation in tennis for everyone.

The site is made up of 10 courts which includes a mix of Tiger Turf, artificial clay and hard courts, and a modern clubhouse, bar and function room. The Club has over 500 members of all abilities including 11 doubles teams that compete in a host of Tennis Wales South Wales Leagues and 350 juniors who play in various matches and tournaments as well as non-competitive games.

Radyr Lawn Tennis Club Chairman, Cliff Gardner, said:

“It was so good to be approached by Thomas H Wood requesting ideas for sponsorship. John and Paul saw our vision for the club from the outset and recognised what a great community asset the club is for Radyr and the surrounding area. Their funding has already been allocated to a volunteering initiative that will benefit all the members that give their time to make us the club that we are.”

Thomas H Wood was established in 1970 by Thomas Wood and is now managed by sons John and Paul. The company specialises in sales and letting in north Cardiff, including commercial and residential property, and also has a branch in Whitchurch.

Paul Wood, Thomas H Wood Director, said:

“It is an honour to become lead sponsor of Radyr Lawn Tennis Club. We are very much a local company and are passionate about supporting community groups. We’re excited about the partnership and what can be achieved together. The Club is very active with its fundraising and we look forward to supporting this activity and hope to continue the collaboration for a long time to come.”

For details about joining Radyr Lawn Tennis Club, visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/radyrlawntennisclub or email [email protected] for more information on membership options. For the latest from Thomas H Wood, visit https://thomashwood.com.