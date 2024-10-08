PwC Continues its Investment in Cardiff with Move to Landmark New Office

PwC is set to take two floors at One Central Square, Cardiff, relocating its people in the Welsh capital from the firm’s current One Kingsway office in 2025.

The new office provides c.33,500 sq. ft of floor space which PwC says it will use to create one of Wales’ most advanced, flexible and collaborative workspaces to support the delivery of the next phase of its growth in Wales.

Built in 2016, One Central Square is a nine-storey building that achieved BREEAM Excellent accreditation and was named the Best Commercial Building at the 2017 RICS Awards Wales.

The building’s proximity to Cardiff Central train station and the new Cardiff Bus Interchange will make it easily accessible to commuters from Newport, Swansea and the South Wales Valleys, an important consideration for PwC as it looks to recruit people from a broad range of diverse backgrounds.

The office move and investment in Cardiff underline PwC UK’s regional ambitions, and align with its work to improve social mobility. In October 2023, the firm announced a programme of investment supported by the Welsh Government that would lead to more highly-skilled jobs in Cardiff, serving PwC’s global client base in a broad range of disciplines but with a particular focus on digital and technology. The firm’s investment aims to drive inclusion, upskilling and economic growth in the wider region.

John-Paul Barker, PwC’s Regional Market Leader for Wales and the West, said:

“I’m very proud that we’ve reached this milestone; signing the lease for One Central Square is a significant moment for PwC in Wales. “The Central Square development has transformed Cardiff’s city centre, with high-quality offices providing a new focal point for businesses that illustrates the city’s ambition to grow and modernise. “Our new destination workplace in One Central Square, situated next to a major transport hub, provides the platform for us to play a key role in the next phase of Cardiff’s economic development.”

Carl Sizer, Head of Markets at PwC UK, said:

“Our regional strategy is fundamental to our purpose and our success – it’s how we play a leading role in redressing gaps in skills and productivity across the UK, and drive long-term, sustainable growth in places like Cardiff. “It’s also how we tap into more diverse talent pools, by creating pathways to high quality jobs for people in less socially mobile areas. “Our continued investment in Cardiff is another vote of confidence in a vibrant, confident, diverse city, and in a group of stakeholders – in particular Welsh Government, Cardiff Capital Region and education providers – whose joined-up ambition has created a business environment that we and other major corporates are keen to invest in.”

Rebecca Evans, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“The move to One Central Square is a significant step in PwC’s expansion plans here in Wales. Our investment in this project will help improve job opportunities and strengthen the Welsh digital and technology sector. “Creating high quality, well-paid jobs in sustainable sectors is vital for our future prosperity. This is a great example of partnership working to help tackle inequality, promote fair work and build ambition for young people with the right skills for a rapidly changing world.”

Mark Lock of Knight Frank, who asset manages the building on behalf of the landlord, said: